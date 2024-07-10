Indus Towers Setting Up Towers in Rural India to Bridge Digital Divide

Indus Towers, a telecom tower infrastructure company based out of India, is driving up its Investments in the rural parts of the country. The goal is to bridge the digital divide that the government of India wants to achieve as early as possible. In a release, Indus said that more than 60% of its towers are installed in rural India. This figure is only for FY24.









In addition, in FY24, Indus said that all rural sites installed in Rajasthan are solar powered. Indus has a portfolio of about 220,000 telecom towers across all 22 telecom circles. It is one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country.

The project was implemented by Tanvir Singh (Circle CEO Rajasthan), Sandeep Gauba (Strategic Sourcing), Ajay Arora (Supply Chain Management), Sachin Patil and Rameshwar Bhosle (Operations & Maintenance).

"We are proud to contribute towards our Honourable Prime Minister’s Digital India mission and continue to be India’s digital backbone. Our continuous endeavor has been to ensure enhanced project management, identify the right partner ecosystem, and follow stringent quality control for seamless deployment of telecom infrastructure," said Dinesh Arora, Director - Projects, Indus Towers.

The largest customer of Indus Towers is Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), a prominent Indian telecom operator. Further, the majority stake in the company is owned by Bharti Airtel, another leading telecom service provider based in India. Indus Towers has been pivotal for the growth of digital India by creating telecom infrastructure and providing it to the telcos for rolling out new technologies faster. The growing focus in rural India of Indus will help the private telcos in reaching more parts of the country at a lesser cost and in lesser time.