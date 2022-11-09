From Mismatched to Little Things: Discover Indian Destinations through These 5 OTT Web Series

Since the surge in OTT material over the last couple of years during the lockdown, it has opened doors to a variety of opportunities, including travel. Several web series have investigated numerous tourist and quirky destinations such as Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Darjeeling, among others.

These five web series take you to stunning sites in India, from picturesque landscapes to tinsel towns.

1. Aranyak

Aranyak is a crime drama on Netflix, starring Parambrata Chatterjee and Raveena Tandon. The series tells crime stories while guiding you through the magnificent view of the formidable hills of Kasauli and Manali, which are located in the fictional Himachal Pradesh town of Sironah. Ashutosh Rana, Taneesha Joshi, Anna Ador, Zakir Hussain, and Meghna Malik are also featured in the series.

2. Mismatched

Mismatched, a coming-of-age romantic drama web series, is available on Netflix. The series, which was written by Gazal Dhaliwal from Sandhya Menon's 2017 book When Dimple Met Rishi and is helmed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, stars Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli. The show delves into the Pink City of Jaipur, its royals, historic forts, a bird's eye perspective of the city, bazaars, and cafes, all of which will make you want to book a trip there right away.

3. Little Things

The final season of God's Own Country, Kerala, in Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal's romantic comedy-drama Little Things, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The series, which centers on a contemporary urban couple who live together, explores the picturesque backwaters and landscapes of Munnar, Alleppey, and Kochi, which are essential to the main plot.

4. Tripling

Tripling, a comedic family drama on the TVF Originals, centres on three brothers who go on a journey each season under a fresh set of circumstances. These road journeys have expertly woven the relationship between Chanchal, Chitvan, and Chandan. They travel to Jaipur in the first season, Kolkata in the second, and Sikkim in the third.

5. Murder In The Hills

Murder In the Hills, a mystery-thriller film by singer-director Anjan Dutt set in West Bengal's Darjeeling region, makes its debut on the Bengali streaming service Hoichoi. The singer was born and raised in Darjeeling; therefore, he has a strong relationship with the city. The hills were where he spent nearly 12 of his formative years, and they frequently appear in Dutta's movies. The other side of Darjeeling, he claimed, has been revealed in this. "Not the typical touristy one, but one that is just as lovely. It is an actual Darjeeling.