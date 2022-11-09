ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 1: Pakistan Curse Continues for New Zealand

Pakistan is the first team to go into the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 finals. New Zealand won the toss but failed to beat Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket ground. It has been a turnaround for the ages for Pakistan.

Pakistan sneaked in through the back door to qualify for the semifinals. About two weeks ago, Pakistan was regarded as the team to go back home but they pulled off the spectacular.

When you get a lifeline, you use it to the greatest advantage. This is something that Pakistan believed in today. Once again they managed to crush New Zealand’s hopes for a World Cup trophy. They had done it in the 1992 World Cup semifinal in Australia and they do it again today.

Babar and Rizwan Stepped up When It Was Required Most

A partnership of 105 for the opening pair wins you matches 9 out of 10 times. Coming back in form in a semifinal match is everything Babar and Rizwan would have wanted.

The opening pair played in their vintage form today. They had to chase a low score of just 153 runs. Instead of taking a slow approach at the start, Rizwan took on the kiwi bowlers and put them under great pressure. Babar on the other side played a mature knock.

Pakistan Chased the Target with Such Ease

It was simple; take singles and score the odd boundary whenever given the chance. In a semifinal, a score of 153 can also be difficult, but relegation to the semifinals had put Pakistan in a different space.

New Zealand Needed About 20 Runs More

They played really slowly and could not get many boundaries. None of the New Zealand batsmen took the attack. Kane Williamson scored 40+ runs but the strike rate was too less. Daryl Mitchel did try his best and got to a fifty but firepower from one batsman was not enough.

It is a T20 game and you cannot be running singles in the death overs. New Zealand thought they had a defendable total but Pakistan stunned them. The kiwis have been the most dangerous bowling side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 but that was not the case today.

The kiwi bowlers could not come up with an answer to Rizwan and Babar’s batting display. The line and lengths were not on the mark and they gave away too many freebies to the Pakistani batsmen.

So Pakistan enters the finals and await for the opponent from India and England. Most cricket gurus and fans expect or rather wish for an India-Pakistan final but it all depends on tomorrow’s result.