The F-53G is due in Japan from late January 2027. Airtel and eligible Google Pixel phones already offer different types of call protection in India.

NTT Docomo has announced a smartphone for older users that can warn them about a possible scam while they are still speaking to the caller. The Rakuraku Smartphone F-53G, made by Japanese handset maker FCNT, is due to go on sale in Japan from late January 2027. FCNT says the phone will display a warning and vibrate when it detects signs of a scam during a call. Docomo announced the handset on November 26.

Key Highlights The F-53G can also reject incoming calls from overseas through a handset setting.

FCNT’s previous F-53E could detect keywords associated with refund scams on outgoing calls.

Google says its in-call Scam Detection is opt-in and processes call data on the device.

Sanchar Saathi’s Chakshu service lets Indian users report suspected fraud communications.

The timing of that warning matters. Someone can answer a call that looks routine, only to be asked later to share account details or move money. An alert during the conversation gives the person a chance to pause and decide whether to hang up and verify the request independently. FCNT says detection depends on the conversation and that the handset can miss suspected scams.

How the Docomo Phone Warns Users

The F-53G also has a setting to reject incoming calls from overseas. That operates before a conversation begins, while the scam alert is intended for a call already in progress. The phone can also email a family member information such as the user’s step count and remaining battery level. Docomo describes those emails as a separate feature for checking in on a relative.

This is an evolution of an existing feature in FCNT’s senior phone range. In the F-53E user guide, the company describes an outgoing-call feature that listens for keywords associated with refund scams and warns both people on the call. The F-53G announcement describes a screen and vibration alert for suspected scams during calls. FCNT has yet to specify which call types trigger the new alert or which patterns it looks for.

What Indian mobile users can already use

In India, Airtel flags suspected spam calls and messages on its network. The operator says the service is free and activates automatically. It looks at signals such as how frequently a number calls or texts and how long calls last. The warning gives users information about the caller as the call comes in. Airtel has also expanded scanning to international traffic, as TelecomTalk reported when the operator added spam alerts in regional languages.

Google’s Scam Detection is the closer comparison with the Docomo handset. Google lists India among the supported markets for eligible Pixel 9 and later phones. Its current list limits in-call detection on the Pixel 9a and 10a to the United States. On a supported Pixel, users can enable the feature in the Phone app’s settings. Google says it processes calls on the device without retaining or sending conversation audio or transcripts. When it detects a likely scam, the phone gives a notification, sounds an alert and vibrates. Google also says callers hear a beep at the start of the call and every few minutes while detection is on, so both participants know the feature is active.

Indian users also have a way to flag a suspicious call after it ends. The Department of Telecommunications’ Chakshu service accepts suspected fraud reports through Sanchar Saathi. Together, these examples show where each tool helps. Airtel can flag a call as it comes in, eligible Pixels can warn during the conversation, and Chakshu gives users a place to report what happened afterwards.