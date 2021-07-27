Apart from Netflix and Amazon Prime, if there is any other streaming service that people flock to relentlessly, it’s Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT platform has been known for having some of the most liked shows from HBO and Showtime which include the likes of Game of Thrones and Westworld. Apart from these, since the addition of Disney+ to its name, the app also boasts of having content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century. In a new development, Disney+ Hotstar has announced the launch of several new special series and movies. However, apart from this, there is little good about the other news that Disney+ Hotstar has shared with its potential subscribers.

Disney+ Hotstar Changes Subscription Tiers

If you are already a subscriber of Disney+ Hotstar, then you need not worry. But, for the new subscribers of the service, the prices have surely gone up. To recall, Disney+ Hotstar, previously used to offer a two-tier subscription model with a VIP subscription and a Premium subscription. Now, the model is yesterday’s story and there will be three available options which will include a “Mobile”, Super and Premium plan.

Disney+ Hotstar Plan Details

Firstly, the Mobile plan from Disney+ Hotstar would allow you to have a single device streaming capability and that too on a mobile. However, the subscribers will be able to enjoy the entire range of content available on Disney+ Hotstar, regardless of the fact whether it was previously under Premium or VIP tag. The quality available to the subscribers would be HD and the subscription would be available for Rs 499 per year. To recall, the VIP subscription of Disney+ Hotstar used to cost Rs 399, so the baseline price for the subscription has gone up.

The second category subscription is the “Super” one which allows for two screens without the limit of mobile or other devices. The quality available to the subscribers will be HD and 4K will not be available. The price for this subscription has been kept at Rs 899 per year. As for the Premium subscription, the subscribers will have 4 screens available and they will be able to stream content in 4K. The price of the Premium subscription stays the same at Rs 1,499 per year.