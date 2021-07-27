BlackBerry 5G Smartphone Coming Soon

Tanay Singh

Inside the program launched by the owner, there is a clear reference to “new and innovative BlackBerry 5G smartphones’. Onward Mobility might be working on a new BlackBerry smartphone that comes with complete 5G connectivity.

BlackBerry will make its return to the smartphone market with 5G devices. For the unaware, the smartphone company was purchased by Onward Mobility last year and since then the fans of the company have been anticipating what BlackBerry has in store. Much recently, Onward Mobility launched a new pre-commitment program through which it aims to understand the key requirements of smartphone users. To do so, the company is taking feedback from the users so that it can thorough its market research before coming out with the final product.

BlackBerry Planning a 5G Smartphone

Inside the program launched by the owner, there is a clear reference to “new and innovative BlackBerry 5G smartphones’. Onward Mobility might be working on a new BlackBerry smartphone that comes with complete 5G connectivity.

Whomsoever joins the program launched by the company will directly influence the end product that BlackBerry comes out with. All of the inputs given by the users on the program will be taken seriously. There’s a big chance that the huge signature keyboard of BlackBerry might not make it back to new generation 5G devices.

But the biggest hint which confirms that Onward Mobility is coming out with a new smartphone is that the company has said users on the program will be able to pre-order the device. Further, the users on the program will also be the first ones in the world to receive the new smartphone.

The company hasn’t mentioned anything about when it plans to launch smartphones in the market. But it could be very well in 2022. This data collection exercise will help BlackBerry in coming out with smartphones that the users truly need. BlackBerry is not a small name. Even though new brands have come in, BlackBerry still has a significant brand value because of what it has achieved in the past. It will be interesting to see how Onward Mobility plans to launch BlackBerry smartphones in the market.

