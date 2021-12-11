Dish TV Best Combo Channel Packs Under Rs 300

Dish TV has been India’s one of the most prominent DTH service providers and has always been coming up with new plans and packs to engage users with the entertainment options it provides. Users get both HD and SD packs when they get access to the Dish TV DTH service. The packs offered by Dish TV are curated keeping in mind the interest of a wide audience base at the same time providing value for money. Mentioned below are a few plans provided by Dish TV under Rs 300 that is both value for money and provide entertainment for all.

Plans Under Rs 300

One of the most attractive packs offered by Dish TV comes at a price tag of Rs 273 per month and is called the ‘Titanium HSM’ pack. This pack mentioned under Dish TV combo packs provides access to 94 SD channels which include Hindi movie channels, entertainment channels, music channels, and much more.

Another pack from Dish TV that is definitely worth the money is the ‘Super Family HSM’ pack which comes at a price of Rs 145 per month. The pack has been assembled keeping in mind the interests of families with kids and has something to offer to everyone. This pack comes with a long list of 51 SD channels and consists of the best news channels, kids’ channels, sports channels, and more.

Another combo plan offered by Dish TV comes at a cost of Rs 122 a month and is called the “Hindi Premium” pack. This combo plan offered by Dish TV features 38 Hindi channels and includes a variety of channel genres including kids, movies, sports, music and more.

There are various other packs that users can explore according to their needs and budget. Dish TV has something to offer to everyone as the cheapest plan from the provider begins at just Rs 16 a month where you can get access to 8 Hindi channels. Users from various regions of the country can also get plans that best suit them as Dish TV has curated packs according to different regions and languages and offers tons of options for users to choose from.