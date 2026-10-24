Coolpad Cool X Wide Launches for Rs 15k: India Launch Soon?

If you’ve followed the smartphone and tech industries for years, you’ve seen the highs and lows of the Chinese smartphone brand Coolpad. It was among the smartphones in India in 2015. After that, rising competition in the budget segment from Xiaomi and Samsung cost Coolpad almost 90% of its market share. Now, Coolpad seems to be setting up for a major comeback in the budget lineup with a wider-format phone. Coolpad launched its new Cool X Wide, a wide phone offering a 16:9 aspect ratio for a better viewing experience. Coolpad’s Cool X Wide is available for pre-order starting at 999 yuan (around Rs 14,200 in India), making it a great wide phone for the price. A few leaks also suggest the new Cool X Wide might launch by Q1 of 2027.

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Key Highlights Coolpad Cool X Wide features a 6.38-inch LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new Coolpad Cool X Wide 5G runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Cool X Wide 4G packs a 50MP rear camera and a 4,600mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Ahead of the launch, we have insider details on the new Coolpad Cool X Wide’s specifications, features, and pricing.

Also Read: India Smartphone Shipments Fall, Samsung Regains Lead

Coolpad Cool X Wide – Specifications and Features: Set for a Comeback in India?

Coolpad Cool X Wide is a new wide phone launched in China. It has passport-style dimensions and a 16:9 display, making it great for binge-watching.

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