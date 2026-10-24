Coolpad Cool X Wide Launches for Rs 15k: India Launch Soon?

Highlights
- Coolpad Cool X Wide features a new, unusually wide-screen design that offers more horizontal space for watching videos, reading, and multitasking than conventional tall smartphones.
- China pricing for the Coolpad Cool X Wide starts at 999 yuan, about Rs 14,000–Rs 14,500 before India-specific taxes or pricing differences.
- The Coolpad Cool X Wide is available for pre-order in China, but an official India launch date and Indian price have not been confirmed.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
If you’ve followed the smartphone and tech industries for years, you’ve seen the highs and lows of the Chinese smartphone brand Coolpad. It was among the smartphones in India in 2015. After that, rising competition in the budget segment from Xiaomi and Samsung cost Coolpad almost 90% of its market share. Now, Coolpad seems to be setting up for a major comeback in the budget lineup with a wider-format phone. Coolpad launched its new Cool X Wide, a wide phone offering a 16:9 aspect ratio for a better viewing experience. Coolpad’s Cool X Wide is available for pre-order starting at 999 yuan (around Rs 14,200 in India), making it a great wide phone for the price. A few leaks also suggest the new Cool X Wide might launch by Q1 of 2027.
Key Highlights
- Coolpad Cool X Wide features a 6.38-inch LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
- The new Coolpad Cool X Wide 5G runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
- Cool X Wide 4G packs a 50MP rear camera and a 4,600mAh battery with 18W charging support.
Ahead of the launch, we have insider details on the new Coolpad Cool X Wide’s specifications, features, and pricing.
Also Read: India Smartphone Shipments Fall, Samsung Regains Lead
Coolpad Cool X Wide – Specifications and Features: Set for a Comeback in India?
Coolpad Cool X Wide is a new wide phone launched in China. It has passport-style dimensions and a 16:9 display, making it great for binge-watching.