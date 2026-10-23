Buy Apple iPhone Duo Just for Rs 250000 in India: Here is How
Apple iPhone Duo goes on sale in India, with retailers like Vijay Sale and Flipkart announcing major discounts that bring the price down to as low as Rs 250000. This makes it a great deal compared to waiting for a visa and going abroad to buy a new Apple iPhone Duo. Here is how to avail maximum discounts:
Apple iPhone Duo goes on sale in India starting today. Right after the sale, the new 2026 iPhone foldable is reportedly selling out. The new iPhone Duo is seeing record-breaking demand in India despite being the fourth-highest-priced there. In countries like the United States, it’s priced as low as $1,999, which translates to Rs 1,89,990. In Dubai, the Apple iPhone Duo is also priced low at AED 8499, which translates to Rs 2,20,000.
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Key Highlights
Apple iPhone Duo goes on sale in India from today, with many retailers like Vijay Sale and Flipkart announcing major discounts.
iPhone Duo is on sale with a Rs 15,000 discount through bank offers, plus an additional exchange bonus worth Rs 45,950.
With these discounts, you can get the new Apple iPhone Duo for as low as Rs 2,50,000, a whopping Rs 50,000 off.
To match these prices, Indian retailers like Vijay Sale and Flipkart have announced major discount offers on the Apple iPhone Duo using bank and exchange bonuses, allowing you to buy the new iPhone Duo at a heavily discounted price in India.
Apple iPhone Duo Deals and Discounts – New iPhone Foldable at an All-Time Low Price
Looking at the deals and discounts, the Apple iPhone Duo 5G is selling at a great price. Prominent retailer Vijay Sales offers the new iPhone Duo at the highest discount of Rs 15,000 with an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit card. This brings the base model price down from Rs 2,99,900 to Rs 2,84,900.
If you own other cards, you can get a Rs 7,000 discount with an SBI Card or an Axis Bank Card, bringing the price down to Rs 2,92,900.
Through the ICICI Bank Credit Card, you get an additional Rs 7,500 instant discount, bringing the price down to Rs 2,92,400.
If you want a discount, you can get the new Apple iPhone Duo at a better price on Flipkart India.
Flipkart India is offering Rs 6,000 off with an HDFC Card, bringing it down to Rs 2,93,900. Flipkart also offers an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 45,950 for trading in a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
This lowers the price further to Rs 2,47,950, below Rs 2,50,000, giving a discount of more than Rs 50,000 on the Apple iPhone Duo in India.
If you are looking to upgrade to a new foldable, the Apple iPhone Duo offers solid specs. It features a titanium frame, a grade 5 hinge, and front and rear glass protected by Ceramic Shield 2.
Apple also claims the iPhone Duo is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.
The front features a 5.4-inch cover display with an anti-reflective coating. Inside, a 7.6-inch foldable display features a Nano Texture finish and an anti-reflective coating. Both displays are Super Retina XDR OLED panels.
Under the hood, you get the new A20 Pro chipset, a 2nm processor. It features a 48MP main rear camera with OIS and a 48MP ultrawide lens.
The front features an under-display 4MP camera and a 12MP selfie shooter above the cover display.
On the battery front, the iPhone Duo has a 4883mAh battery, supports 25W wireless charging, and faster wired charging.
Apple has tweaked iOS 27 to support the inner foldable display, though some users complain that the new iOS 27 version isn’t very compatible.
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FAQs
What is the price of the Apple iPhone Duo in India?
The Apple iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India. Eligible buyers can reduce the effective price through bank discounts and exchange offers available from retailers such as Vijay Sales and Flipkart.
How can I buy the Apple iPhone Duo for under Rs 2,50,000 in India?
You can potentially get the Apple iPhone Duo for under Rs 2,50,000 through Flipkart's exchange offer. The deal combines a Rs 6,000 HDFC Bank card discount with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 45,950 when you trade in a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, bringing the effective price to Rs 2,47,950. The final price depends on eligibility and the exchange value offered.
What discount is Vijay Sales offering on the Apple iPhone Duo?
Vijay Sales is offering a Rs 15,000 discount on the Apple iPhone Duo with eligible HDFC Bank credit or debit cards, lowering the price from Rs 2,99,900 to Rs 2,84,900. Additional offers may apply for eligible SBI, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards.
What is the Apple iPhone Duo price on Flipkart?
Flipkart offers a Rs 6,000 discount on eligible HDFC Bank cards, bringing the Apple iPhone Duo price down to Rs 2,93,900 before any exchange bonus. Customers may save more by exchanging an old smartphone.
Is it worth buying the Apple iPhone Duo in India?
The Apple iPhone Duo may be worth considering if you want Apple's foldable experience and can use eligible bank and exchange offers. Before buying, compare the final price, warranty coverage, exchange eligibility, and overseas costs.