Buy Apple iPhone Duo Just for Rs 250000 in India: Here is How

Apple iPhone Duo goes on sale in India starting today. Right after the sale, the new 2026 iPhone foldable is reportedly selling out. The new iPhone Duo is seeing record-breaking demand in India despite being the fourth-highest-priced there. In countries like the United States, it’s priced as low as $1,999, which translates to Rs 1,89,990. In Dubai, the Apple iPhone Duo is also priced low at AED 8499, which translates to Rs 2,20,000.

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Key Highlights Apple iPhone Duo goes on sale in India from today, with many retailers like Vijay Sale and Flipkart announcing major discounts.

iPhone Duo is on sale with a Rs 15,000 discount through bank offers, plus an additional exchange bonus worth Rs 45,950.

With these discounts, you can get the new Apple iPhone Duo for as low as Rs 2,50,000, a whopping Rs 50,000 off.

To match these prices, Indian retailers like Vijay Sale and Flipkart have announced major discount offers on the Apple iPhone Duo using bank and exchange bonuses, allowing you to buy the new iPhone Duo at a heavily discounted price in India.

Also Read: Apple, Samsung and Google: Which Ecosystem Wins?

Apple iPhone Duo Deals and Discounts – New iPhone Foldable at an All-Time Low Price

Looking at the deals and discounts, the Apple iPhone Duo 5G is selling at a great price. Prominent retailer Vijay Sales offers the new iPhone Duo at the highest discount of Rs 15,000 with an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit card. This brings the base model price down from Rs 2,99,900 to Rs 2,84,900.