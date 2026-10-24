iPhone Duo Offers: Bank Discounts and Exchange Deals Explained

Apple’s iPhone Duo went on sale in India on October 23, with retailers offering bank discounts and exchange options on the foldable smartphone. For buyers considering the base 256GB model, which starts at Rs 2,99,900, the important distinction is the price payable without exchange and the effective amount after trading in an old phone.

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Key Highlights The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB variant in India.

A qualifying Rs 15,000 bank discount would reduce the price to Rs 2,84,900 before exchange.

The originally quoted Flipkart offer calculated an effective payment of Rs 2,47,950 with bank and exchange benefits.

Exchange valuations depend on the old smartphone’s model, condition and inspection.

Buyers should confirm current availability, payment eligibility and the final checkout amount.

The offers detailed below include a Rs 15,000 bank discount at Vijay Sales and an exchange-dependent calculation on Flipkart that brings the effective payment below Rs 2.5 lakh. Availability and eligibility should be checked at checkout, particularly because exchange valuations can change.

iPhone Duo Offer at Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales lists a Rs 15,000 offer on the iPhone Duo. Against the base price of Rs 2,99,900, a qualifying Rs 15,000 bank discount would bring the amount payable to Rs 2,84,900 without exchanging an existing smartphone.

The offer details reported for the retailer identify eligible HDFC Bank credit or debit card transactions. Customers should confirm the applicable card, payment method, minimum transaction amount and any EMI requirements before paying.

Other bank offers reported in the original listing included Rs 7,000 off with eligible SBI or Axis Bank cards and Rs 7,500 off with an eligible ICICI Bank credit card. These are alternative offers and should not be added together unless the retailer explicitly permits it.