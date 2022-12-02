BSNL, Vi, Jio, Airtel Most Affordable 4G Data Only Vouchers

Reliance Jio, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Bharti Airtel all offer their customers the convenience of recharging with a data voucher to consume additional data once they have reached their respective plans' FUP (fair usage policy) data limit. Today, we will be looking at the most affordable 4G data vouchers on offer from all the telcos in India. These affordable data vouchers enable customers to enjoy a seamless internet experience without burning a hole in their pocket. Let's take a look.

Jio's Most Affordable 4G Data Voucher

Reliance Jio's most affordable 4G data voucher comes for Rs 15. With this plan, consumers get 1GB of data. The validity of this voucher is the same as the base plan of the customer. The Rs 15 plan from Jio doesn't come with a standalone validity.

Bharti Airtel Most Affordable 4G Data Voucher

Airtel's most affordable 4G data voucher is also like Jio's plan, but with subtle differences. The Rs 19 plan from Airtel comes with 1GB of data but with a validity of only 1 day. In case you don't consume the 1GB of data right away, then you will lose it.

Vodafone Idea Most Affordable 4G Data Voucher

Vodafone Idea's most affordable 4G data voucher is much like the plan you get from Airtel. Vi's plan also costs Rs 19 and offers 1GB of data with a standalone validity of 1 day.

BSNL Most Affordable 4G Data Voucher

BSNL's most affordable 4G data voucher comes for Rs 16. This plan also carries a validity of just one day but offers 2GB of data to the customers. So while the data offered is twice the amount of Airtel and Vi's plans, the validity is the same, and there's no 4G coverage in a significant manner.

Here's if you don't want to worry too much about the validity of the plan, Jio's the best bet. The price of all these data vouchers would go up once the tariff hikes kick in.