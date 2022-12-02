BSNL, Vi, Jio, Airtel Most Affordable 4G Data Only Vouchers

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL's most affordable 4G data voucher comes for Rs 16. This plan also carries a validity of just one day but offers 2GB of data to the customers. So while the data offered is twice the amount of Airtel and Vi's plans, the validity is the same, and there's no 4G coverage in a significant manner. 

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Bharti Airtel all offer their customers the convenience of recharging with a data voucher.
  • Today, we will be looking at the most affordable 4G data vouchers on offer from all the telcos in India.
  • These affordable data vouchers enable customers to enjoy a seamless internet experience without burning a hole in their pocket.

Follow Us

BSNL, Jio, Airtel, Vi

Reliance Jio, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Bharti Airtel all offer their customers the convenience of recharging with a data voucher to consume additional data once they have reached their respective plans' FUP (fair usage policy) data limit. Today, we will be looking at the most affordable 4G data vouchers on offer from all the telcos in India. These affordable data vouchers enable customers to enjoy a seamless internet experience without burning a hole in their pocket. Let's take a look.

Jio's Most Affordable 4G Data Voucher

Reliance Jio's most affordable 4G data voucher comes for Rs 15. With this plan, consumers get 1GB of data. The validity of this voucher is the same as the base plan of the customer. The Rs 15 plan from Jio doesn't come with a standalone validity.

Bharti Airtel Most Affordable 4G Data Voucher

Airtel's most affordable 4G data voucher is also like Jio's plan, but with subtle differences. The Rs 19 plan from Airtel comes with 1GB of data but with a validity of only 1 day. In case you don't consume the 1GB of data right away, then you will lose it.

Vodafone Idea Most Affordable 4G Data Voucher

Vodafone Idea's most affordable 4G data voucher is much like the plan you get from Airtel. Vi's plan also costs Rs 19 and offers 1GB of data with a standalone validity of 1 day.

BSNL Most Affordable 4G Data Voucher

BSNL's most affordable 4G data voucher comes for Rs 16. This plan also carries a validity of just one day but offers 2GB of data to the customers. So while the data offered is twice the amount of Airtel and Vi's plans, the validity is the same, and there's no 4G coverage in a significant manner.

Here's if you don't want to worry too much about the validity of the plan, Jio's the best bet. The price of all these data vouchers would go up once the tariff hikes kick in.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Vodafone Idea Unlimited 1 Year Recharge Plans
Vodafone Idea Unlimited 1 Year Recharge Plans
Vodafone Idea just launched a New One Year Unlimited Plan. The plan offers 850 GB of Bulk data along with Binge all night. Check out the latest offerings of all the long-validity plans.
By Srikapardhi
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments