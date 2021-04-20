BSNL, Jio, Vi and Airtel, Who Offers Best Prepaid Plan Under Rs 400

Prepaid plans from different telecom operators come at different prices and varied benefits. However, all four telecom service providers (TSPs) in India offer a prepaid plan under Rs 400 for the same cost.

Most Indians today own a dual-SIM smartphone. Thus, it is likely that they are using two SIM cards from two different operators. If you are one such user and are wondering which operator’s SIM you should recharge with the Rs 399 prepaid plan, we will make it easier for you.

We are comparing the benefits of the one prepaid plan under Rs 400 from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) below.

BSNL Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

BSNL offers its Rs 399 prepaid plan with 1GB daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. Post consumption of FUP data, the speed for the users drop to 80 Kbps. In addition to this, users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The validity of this plan is 80 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio offers its 399 prepaid plan for 56 days. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB FUP data. After consumption of FUP data, the speed for the users drops to 64 Kbps. Users also get a complimentary subscription of all the Jio applications, including JioSecurity, JioCloud, JioCinema, JioNews, and more.

Bharti Airtel Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers its 399 prepaid plan with 1.5GB daily FUP data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. Post FUP speed is the same as Jio’s, which is 64 Kbps. Users also get Airtel Thanks benefits, including a free subscription of the Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and more. There is also a one-month free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition included for the users. Its validity is also 56 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Vi also offers its Rs 399 plan with 1.5GB FUP data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. But the telco offers 5GB extra as a bonus on its mobile application. The Rs 399 prepaid plan comes coupled with the ‘Binge all Night’ and ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer. This plan’s validity is 56 days.

For the unaware, the Binge all Night offer allows users to consume unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM every day. The data consumed during this period doesn’t affect the FUP data for the day. Then there is the Weekend Data Rollover offer. The Weekend Data Rollover offer enables users to consume all the leftover FUP data from the weekdays, i.e., Monday to Friday on the weekend, i.e., Saturday-Sunday.

Vi’s Rs 399 prepaid plan also offers free access to the Vi Movies & TV application.

Verdict

The prepaid plans offered by Vi, Airtel, and Jio are largely the same. If you solely care about the unlimited voice calling and your data needs are almost negligible, then opt for BSNL’s prepaid plan. However, if you care a lot about OTT benefits, then go for the plans offered by other operators.

The best data offers are from Vi. Its 5GB bonus data and two other offers (Weekend Data Rollover and Binge all Night) make it far superior from the plans offered by Airtel and Jio in terms of data. Also, consider the area or region you live in. Getting the most benefits for a lower quality service is not what you want. If the best network service provider in your region is Vi, then go for Vi. If it is Jio, then go for Jio’s plan. At the end of the day, you want your money’s worth in terms of service quality. What good will an exorbitant amount of data do if you don’t even get good speeds in the first place!