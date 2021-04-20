Masmovil Extends 5G Coverage in 200 Cities Across Spain

The fourth-largest telecom operator in Spain, Masmovil has extended the 5G footprint across 200 towns and cities in 35 provinces of Spain. The telco released an official statement and marked that it will continue to develop and deploy 5G infrastructure in the coming months for future expansion. Some of the cities in which the telco provides 5G services are Valencia, Sevilla, Melilla, Orense, Salamanca, Malaga, Madrid, Huesca, Jaen, Hospitalet de Llobregat, Almeria, Avila, Alicante, Alcobendas and Barcelona. As reported by RCR Wireless, the telco provides the 5G service via a combination of its own infrastructure and an agreement with rival telco Orange.

Masmovil and Orange Agreement Will be Valid Until 2028

Back in October 2019, Masmovil signed an agreement with rival telecom operator Orange Spain that covers mobile, broadband and fiber technologies. The deal gives Masmovil a virtual pass to the entire 5G network of Orange Spain. With the help of the agreement, Masmovil deployed 5G services in 4,000 locations that cover nearly 35% of the Spanish territory in 40 main cities including Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, Malaga, Zaragoza, Seville and Bilbao. The rival telco of Masmovil, Orange Spain will deploy a total of 1,500 new sites through the end of 2021 in Spain. The 5G deal between Masmovil and Orange Spain will be valid until 2028 and it can be extended for additional 5 years.

Orange Spain to Offer 5G Technology in 400 Cities by 2021

The renowned telecom operator Orange Spain recently said that the telco is offering 5G services in 298 towns and cities in 38 provinces across the country. As stated by the telco, the 5G services are already spread across 23% of the Spanish population. The telco strives to expand 5G service to nearly 90% of the population by the end of 2022. Not only this but Orange is also aiming to offer 5G technology in 400 cities by the end of 2021 that equals a population coverage of 51% through a mixture of NSG 5G and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technologies. Orange is currently offering 5G services through the spectrum in the 3.6-3.8 Mhz band. The telecom giant has also launched commercial 5G services in Spain in September 2020 with the help of equipment provided by Ericsson.