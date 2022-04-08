BSNL, Jio, ACT and More: Broadband Plans That Are Worth Spending Your Money On

When choosing a broadband connection for your home or your workspace, it is important to compare all the plans and their benefits as well as pricing. However, if you are looking to spend some money, ISPs do offer plans that come with a ton of benefits and high-speed connectivity. Mentioned below are some of the select plans from ISPs such as BSNL, Jio, ACT and more that come with great benefits and are totally worth spending your money on.

BSNL’s 150 Mbps Plan

The state-owned telecom operator BSNL offers a variety of plans with different price tags and different connectivity speeds via its Bharat Fiber connection. However, the one plan that stands out is the “SuperStar Premium Plus” plan from the company. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from BSNL offers 150 Mbps of speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999. The plan offers a 2000GB data limit beyond which the speed reduces to 10 Mbps. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from the telco comes with multiple OTT subscriptions which include Disney+ Hotstar, Lions Gate, Sony LIV and more. Moreover, users can also get a discount of 90% up to Rs 500 on their first month of rent.

300 Mbps Plan from Jio

JioFiber which is the broadband connection offered by Reliance Jio offers an appealing 300 Mbps plan that comes with amazing additional benefits. The plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 1,499 per month (30 days) and offers 300 Mbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. The plan also offers unlimited calling and an equal upload and download speed set at 300 Mbps.

While the price tag is the same as BSNL, Jio additionally offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is excluding GST and it will be charged as applicable. Users can access the plans from the official website of Reliance Jio.

ACT Storm Plan

ACT has been one of the fastest-growing service providers in the country as it offers multiple connectivity speeds up to 1 Gbps. ACT has been a frontrunner when it comes to broadband connections that are reliable and offer seamless connectivity. Across the plethora of plans offered by the telco, the 300 Mbps plan is worth mentioning as it offers great value for money. The plan is called ACT Storm and it offers 300 Mbps internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 1,185. This plan from the company is truly unlimited and no FUP limit is set. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with this pack. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru, and it may vary across the country.

100 Mbps Plan from Connect

Connect Broadband is a popular company that provides FTH connections in a few of the northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Being a budding service provider, Users can go for a 100 Mbps plan offered by the company which comes at a price tag of Rs 1,301 per month. The plan offers truly unlimited data as well as Local + STD calls. What makes the plan unique is that It comes with access to 8 OTT platforms including the likes of Eros Now, Zee5 Premium and more. Furthermore, the plan also offers free ISD calling of up to 1500 minutes.

Excitel’s 300 Mbps Plan

Excitel provides broadband connectivity only with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps or 300 Mbps of internet speed. Thus, the 300 Mbps plan is the most premium plan offered by the company. The 300 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags as well. Excitel provides users with a 300 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 899. Users can also avail of the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 752, Rs 636, Rs 600, Rs 533 and Rs 499 respectively. The plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied.