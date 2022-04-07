Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Arrives in India at Rs 5,999 – Check Specs and Features

The popular smartwatch manufacturer Amazfit has launched its latest Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version in India on Thursday. The latest smartwatch from the brand had been listed on Amazon for two weeks and has finally been introduced. The brand has confirmed the pricing of the smartwatch along with the sale date and availability. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version was launched globally last month and will go on sale in India next week. The newly launched GTS 2 Mini New Version is actually more affordable than the GTS 2 Mini. Mentioned below are the specifications and pricing of the new Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Specs and Features

The new Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version comes with a 1.55-inch AMOLED screen with 354×306pixels resolution. The device offers support for 80+ watch faces and 60+ Always-on Display patterns. The smartwatch is pretty lightweight as it weighs 19.5 grams and is aluminium alloy and plastic material.

One of the major changes brought in Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version is in the form of onboard sensors and sports modes. The wearable offers a barometric altimeter which was absent in the previous iteration. Hence, the smartwatch is now capable of tracking sports modes such as Snowboarding single, Alpine skiing, Cross-country skiing, Snowboarding double and Skiing. The new version has more than 68 sports modes pre-loaded.

The company claims that the device can last anywhere from 14 days to 21 days on a single charge, depending on the usage. The smartwatch comes with a side button to navigate through the interface. Talking about the onboard sensors, Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version features BioTracker 2 PPG sensor for HR tracking, a movement acceleration sensor, a gyroscope sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, and an ambient light sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and a vibration motor.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 5,999 and will go live on Amazon on April 11 at 12 noon. The wearable will be available in Breeze Blue, Flamingo Pink and Meteor Black colour options. Moreover, the smartwatch will be available for just Rs 4,999 during the first sale on April 11.