BSNL Launches Copper to Fiber Conversion Project in Tamil Nadu



State-owned telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched the "BSNL Mission Mode Fiberization" project in Tamil Nadu with the aim of transitioning all current copper-based landline and broadband connections to high-speed fiber connections within six months. As part of this initiative, around 1.2 lakh copper connections in the Tamil Nadu circle will be converted to fiber, BSNL Tamil Nadu announced on Wednesday.

Also Read: Mobile Connectivity Soon to Reach Remote Villages in Uttarakhand: Report









Transition Plan and Benefits

As part of this transformation, BSNL customers will receive a complimentary optical fiber modem and will not incur any installation charges. Furthermore, customers can retain their existing telephone numbers, ensuring a seamless transition to the fiber network.

BSNL High-Speed FTTH Services

BSNL said it is offering wired line internet services on Fiber to the Home (FTTH) technology in Tamil Nadu with high-speed unlimited data ranging from 30 Mbps to 300 Mbps, along with unlimited voice calls, and Quality of Service (QoS) to suit diverse customer needs across business, commercial, institutional, and residential sectors. Additionally, BSNL also offers value-added OTT services to its customers.

Also Read: BSNL to Migrate Services to Fibre From Copper in Erode: Report

BSNL Network Coverage

With around 4.6 Lakh FTTH connections, BSNL said it has successfully extended its network to every corner of Tamil Nadu, including remote rural areas and challenging terrains. By transitioning from copper-based to fiber service, data services will significantly improve for BSNL customers with speeds ranging from a minimum of 30 Mbps to a maximum of 300 Mbps, compared to the previous 10 Mbps offered in copper broadband service.

Additionally, voice services are included free of charge with all FTTH data plans, allowing customers to make calls across India without incurring additional charges, BSNL said.

Also Read: BSNL to Launch 5G Services Starting 2025: Report

Plan Options and Pricing

BSNL mentioned that its FTTH plans are tailored for diverse needs, providing customers with varying data speeds and additional services such as OTT and Static IP. Additionally, unlimited voice calls are also extended with every plan.

BSNL FTTH plan options range from 30 Mbps at Rs 399 to 300 Mbps at Rs 1,799. BSNL also highlighted that Static IPs are available at a nominal rate for FTTH monthly plans exceeding Rs 599.

For budget-conscious users, BSNL also offers plans with 10 Mbps speeds starting at Rs 249 in rural areas and Rs 299 in urban areas bundled with unlimited calls.

Seamless Transition Process

BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle urged all its customers availing copper-based services to avail the opportunity to upgrade their landline service to Fiber by visiting the nearest BSNL office or customer service center. BSNL said it has also authorized its FTTH partners to reach out to copper customers and facilitate their transition to Fiber.