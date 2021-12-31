BSNL Beats Vi, Jio, Airtel in Offering the Best 28 Days Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the only telecom company that didn’t go ahead with prepaid tariff hikes. All the private telecom operators have increased the price of their prepaid offerings by up to 20% to 25%. This has created a significant price difference between the prepaid plans offered by the state-run telco and all the private operators. In comparison, not just in price but also considering the benefits offered, BSNL has the best 28 days prepaid plan in the industry.

BSNL’s 28 Days Prepaid Plan that Beats Jio, Airtel, and Vi

BSNL offers a Rs 187 plan which comes with a validity of 28 days. This plan offers users 2GB of daily data, which reduces to 80 Kbps after the exhaustion of the fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit. Along with this, users get 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling.

Compared to this, Jio is offering its cheapest significant data plan of 28 days for Rs 209, with which users get 1GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are other benefits of Jio application subscriptions as well. So essentially, with Jio, users have to pay more and get half the amount of data that BSNL offers.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer their most affordable significant data plans with 28 days validity for Rs 265 and Rs 269. Both these plans offer users 1GB of daily data. There are also 1.5GB daily data plans offered by the private telcos, but then they cost even more.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea plans also offer unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Compared to this, BSNL’s plan is way cheaper and offers a ton of more data than what the private operators are giving with their plans. The only thing to remember is that BSNL doesn’t have 4G networks PAN-India, so you will be forced to mostly consume data at 3G and, in some instances, 2G speeds.