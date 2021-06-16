BSNL 4G, Does India Need It?

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been working really hard to roll out its 4G networks in India. For people who think that the government is causing delays in the rollout of BSNL’s 4G network, they should know that it is not the government but the unions and other bodies that are interfering.

The telco might have had live 4G networks in several cities of India by now if its initial tender wasn’t interfered with. But the question right now is, does India need BSNL’s 4G? The answer depends on multiple factors.

BSNL Eating Money and Resources

Yes, in a way that is true. The state-run telco is eating taxpayers money, but it can be all for a good reason. If the telco’s 4G networks can be rolled out in time across the country and they can provide solid coverage and downloading/uploading speeds to the users, it can be a serious moneymaker for the company.

If BSNL 4G networks would have been live already, it would have helped with a better 4G experience for the Indians since they wouldn’t need to primarily depend on Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel’s 4G network for data and calling needs.

The most important thing to figure out here is if BSNL is able to roll out 4G networks in India by early 2023, would it be profitable for the country. The answer would totally depend on the kind of reach 5G networks would have had by then. The cost of the 5G plans and further the demand and the existing 4G use cases at that point in time would tell if BSNL might make money from 4G or not.

BSNL’s 4G Plans Can be Winner

BSNL is known for providing very economical prepaid plans. With a good 4G network coverage throughout India, the telco can attract multiple new users and also retain its old customers. Once 4G comes, BSNL can even start planning for the 5G rollout, but it would require that its 4G is successful.

At this point, the more the delays that are caused in the rollout of BSNL’s 4G, the more it is going to hurt the chances of the telco’s 4G seeing success. It is not even something that the government can be blamed for since why would a government let its asset go to waste which can make tons of money.