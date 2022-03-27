BSNL 300 Mbps Plan Is Not Bad, but Jio and Airtel Offer Better Deal

When it comes to high-speed broadband plans Jio, Airtel and BSNL offer multiple plans for their subscribers. In particular, the 300 Mbps plan from all three ISPs are quite identical or at least it may seem so at the first look as all of them offer quite different perks with the plans. While the 300 Mbps plan offered by the state-owned BSNL is not that bad, Jio and Airtel offer slightly better benefits for their customers. Mentioned below are the 300 Mbps plan offered by BSNL, Jio and Airtel along with the added benefits to see which ISP offers a better plan.

300 Mbps Plan Offered by BSNL

One of the major ISPs of the country – the government-owned BSNL provides a 300 Mbps plan which is also the most high-end plan offered by the telco. The plan is called ‘Fibre Ultra’ and comes at a price tag of Rs 1,499 per month. Users can get access to 300 Mbps of internet speed for the data limit set to 4000GB beyond which the speed of the connection is reduced to 4 Mbps. The plan offers unlimited data download and unlimited local and STD calls. This plan from BSNL comes with access to free of cost Disney+ Hotstar Premium Pack. In addition to this, the plan offers a special benefit where users can get a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on the first month’s rent.

300 Mbps Plan from Jio

JioFiber which is the broadband connection offered by Reliance Jio offers an appealing 300 Mbps plan that comes with amazing additional benefits. The plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 1,499 per month (30 days) and offers 300 Mbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. The plan also offers unlimited calling and an equal upload and download speed set at 300 Mbps.

While the price tag is the same as BSNL, Jio additionally offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is excluding GST and it will be charged as applicable. Users can access the plans from the official website of Reliance Jio.

Airtel’s 300 Mbps Plan

Airtel offers a 300 Mbps unlimited data plan as well which is called the ‘Professional’ plan. Users can get the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to access the ‘Professional’ plan which comes with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Super, Wynk Music and more as a part of the ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ offered by the ISP along with its broadband plans. The plan offers 300 Mbps of high-speed internet data at a cost of Rs 1,499 for a month as well. The FUP data for the unlimited plan is 3500GB or 3.5TB. The price of the plan is excluding GST and it may be charged as applicable. It is to be kept in mind that this plan is for the city of Delhi and plans may slightly vary across various cities.