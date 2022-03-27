Netplus, Connect, Excitel Offer These Budget Broadband Plans That You Might Not Know About

The Indian broadband market is hugely dominated by big names such as Jio, Airtel, BSNL and more who offer a wide range of broadband plans for their customers. However, there are also other Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country that provide amazing internet connectivity in select cities of the country. These ISPs as well offer very reasonably priced plans that in some cases might even be better than the key players of the market. Mentioned below are the cheapest broadband plans offered by Netplus, Connect and Excitel that you might not actually know about.

Netplus’ 40 Mbps Plan

Netplus is an ISP that offers its services in seven Indian states in the North. Netplus can provide connectivity with up to 1 Gbps of internet speed. However, the company also provides a truly unlimited plan offering 40 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 499 per month which is exclusive of taxes. Users get unlimited data and calling benefits with this plan. Netplus also offers OTT subscriptions with its higher-priced plans for users that are interested. Data offered by Netplus is truly unlimited and no FUP data is levied.

Connect Broadband Also Offers a 40 Mbps Plan

Connect Broadband is a popular company that provides FTH connections in a few of the northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The company provides budget plans with ample internet speed and the most basic and cheapest 40 Mbps plan from the ISP comes with a price tag of Rs 499 per month and offers fully unlimited data along with completely unlimited Local and STD calls.

Excitel’s Cheapest Plan

Excitel might be the most unique ISP in the list as it provides broadband connectivity only with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps or 300 Mbps of internet speed. Therefore, the 100 Mbps plan offered by the telco is its starter or the cheapest plan. The Fiber First from Excitel provides users with a 100 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 699. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 565, Rs 508, Rs 490, Rs 424 and Rs 399 per month respectively. However, the 9-month plan is available for only new subscribers to the service. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.