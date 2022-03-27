Qlan is for Anyone Who Enjoys Gaming and Sports: Sagar Nair, Co-Founder, Qlan

Qlan contributes to the gaming market by its unique user journey and a robust set of features that bring together various aspects that contribute majorly to the gaming community like tournament operators, content creators, gaming professionals, esports organisations and gamers, both professional and casual, said, Sagar Nair, co-founder and CEO, Qlan.

How an Exclusive Gamer’s Social Networking App Is the Need of the Hour in the Indian Gaming Ecosystem?

While millions of youngsters in India and around the globe aspire to embark on their journey in the world of gaming and esports, they struggle to make the right entry and seek opportunities. Qlan allows gamers to interact and engage with only gamers, find and match with gamers based on their profiles, share and consume desired content, build squads, grow their gaming organisations and more. Qlan as a platform is built to empower the grassroots of gaming and esports.

How Does an AI-Based Networking App That Connects Gamers and Esports Enthusiasts Become “GamersKaNayaAdda”?

Qlan is for anyone and everyone who loves and enjoys gaming and esports. The Qlan matchmaking is just step one that triggers a seamless journey for gamers. The ecosystem comprises gamers, pro athletes, content creators, skilled professionals, squads & organisations – but at its core, all these user sets are gamers first, hence #GamersKaNayaAdda

Esports and Gaming Market Is Growing Day by Day in India So What Is the Role of Qlan Towards Its Growth?

Qlan contributes to the gaming market by its unique user journey and a robust set of features that bring together various aspects that contribute majorly to the gaming community like tournament operators, content creators, gaming professionals, esports organisations and gamers, both professional and casual.

How Does the Platform Function – How Much Tech Is Involved in Building a Platform Like This?

The application currently runs on react native. One can expect ML & AI to play a crucial role as we scale and cater to a growing user base. Qlan features at its core are built to be data-driven, games played, in-game stats, language proficiency, content preferences etc will play a pivotal role in a gamer’s journey and experience on Qlan.

How the App Ensures the Authenticity of the Esports Players?

The app like most social media platforms will provide a verification badge to authentic and known esports athletes. Furthermore, in-game stats are onboarded via APIs that gather data from a gamers profile and for mobile gamers, their in-game screenshot is a must to sync games.

Which Sectors of Esports That the Platform Promises to Support?

The esports industry has multiple critical stakeholders which include gamers, squads, pro athletes, content creators, esports organisations, tournament organisers, skilled professionals, publishers and more. Each of these user groups seeks something that is made available from within the ecosystem. The vision for Qlan is to build a community that unites each of these stakeholders which in turn will provide opportunities and solutions in an organic and engaging manner.

How Does the Platform Enable Professionals to Seek Job and Career Opportunities and Help Gaming Organisations Reach Out to a Targeted Audience, All Within a Single Ecosystem?

Qlan as a platform has a whole module under development that governs the professional side of esports that helps aspiring gamers reach out to esports organisations, professionals to discover opportunities. The major highlight in this is that the platform lets the user download a CV with just a click of a button and share it where the user needs to.

What’s the Revenue Source of the Qlan?

We’ve recognised multiple revenue streams, the focus will be on subscriptions and in-app purchases. An enhanced user experience will be the core offering.