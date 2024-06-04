Bharti Airtel 2GB Daily Data Plans with OTT Benefits

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

bharti airtel 2gb daily data plans with

Bharti Airtel is offering consumers plenty of options in the prepaid portfolio if they want a plan which comes bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. However, if you are specifically looking for plans that come with 2GB of daily data and OTT benefits, then there are only select options. We are going to detail these options here today for you to understand whether these plans are worth it or not. You should note that these plans also come with an unlimited 5G data offer from Airtel. Let's dive in.




Bharti Airtel 2GB Daily Data Plans that Also Offer OTT Benefits

Airtel has two prepaid plans with which it is offering OTT benefits as well as 2GB daily data. They cost Rs 839 and Rs 869. Very similarly priced, they also carry the same validity, which is 84 days. So what is different about these two plans? Well, it is the OTT benefit that they bundle for the users.

With the Rs 869 plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data along with the OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar for 3 months. This plan also comes with a RewardsMini subscription and other benefits such as unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

The Rs 839 plan from Airtel comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. This plan has the OTT benefit of Airtel Xstream Play which bundles 20+ OTT platforms content under a single roof for the users, unlimited 5G data, RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Both these plans are pretty similar, with the exception of the OTT benefit. The Xstream Play is also a good subscription to have if you like watching content from different platforms.

