Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans Under Rs 1000 in 2024

Bharti Airtel's broadband service - Xstream Fiber is expanding to more cities as you read this. Airtel has been driving investments in fiber and partnering with more local cable operators (LCOs) to distribute its home broadband service. If you are interested in purchasing Airtel's Xstream Fiber services, then take a look at all the plans from the company that are priced under Rs 1000. There are four plans to be precise starting at Rs 499 and it goes up to Rs 899. Let's check out the details of these plans.









Bharti Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plans Under Rs 1000 in 2024: All Details

Bharti Airtel offers its most affordable or cheapest broadband plan for Rs 499. This plan comes with 40 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of monthly data. There is Wynk Music bundled with the plan as an additional benefit. To check all the additional benefits, users can go to the Airtel Thanks app available for both iOS and Android.

Next on the list is the Rs 699 plan. This is the same as the Rs 499 plan, but it comes with a TV connection and 350+ channels along with OTT (over-the-top) benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar and more.

Then there is the Rs 799 plan. This plan offers 100 Mbps speed to the customers and 3.3TB of monthly data. The additional benefits are Wynk Music and Xstream Play subscription.

However, if you want more entertainment benefits, pay Rs 899. This is also the same as the Rs 799 plan essentially. But with the Rs 899 plan, users also get a Set-Top Box (STB) and 350+ TV channels along with OTT benefits such as Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and much more.

With all the plans, Airtel offers a free fixed-line voice calling connection, however, the user has to pay for the landline instrument separately and purchase it from a third-party vendor as Airtel doesn't sell that directly.