Apple Targeting Large Production in India, What You Should Know

In the current financial year's first nine months, Apple sold iPhones worth about $156.77 billion (a dip of 4% compared to the previous year) and the wearable, home and accessories segment stood at $30.52 billion (again a slight decline compared to the last year). 

Highlights

  • Apple Inc. has decided to scale up production in the Indian market.
  • The company is eyeing to increase the current production levels by five times in the country.
  • Apple currently manufactures iPhones in India.

Apple Inc. has decided to scale up production in the Indian market. The company is eyeing to increase the current production levels by five times in the country. Apple currently manufactures iPhones in India. To be specific, Apple assembles iPhones and then sells them within India as well as exports to other nations. In the last financial year, Apple crossed the $7 billion production mark in India. The company is looking to reach a target of $40 billion (about Rs 3.32 lakh crore) in India by the next five years.




Read More - iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Features and Prices for India

According to a PTI report, Apple is also thinking of manufacturing the AirPods in India. This will be the second product to be produced by Apple in India after the iPhones. The AirPods are also very popular and have great demand throughout the world. However, the company doesn't yet have any plans to manufacture other products such as laptops, iPads or desktop computers.

The report said that Apple is not currently interested in India's IT hardware PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme. The company can be a part of it at a later stage, but currently, the focus of Apple stays on increasing the existing production levels.

Read More - Apple Watch Series 9: Features and India Pricing

The Cupertino tech giant recently introduced the iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 series brought major changes to the design and look of the iPhone 15 Pro devices and the iPhone 15 also got the Dynamic Island which was reserved for the Pro models only in the iPhone 14 series. Further, with camera enhancements and an increase in overall performance, the demand for the iPhone 15 series shot up to the sky on the opening day. Apple is already making the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus in India.

