Alliance Broadband Has a Ton of OTT Plans, Here Are a Few Good Ones

While popular service providers like Jio and BSNL offer broadband plans with added benefits of OTT and more, some of the lesser-known ISPs such as Alliance Broadband offer plans that are not so different. Alliance Broadband bundles OTT subscriptions with its packs as well completely free of cost. While there are multiple plans offered by the ISP with OTT access, mentioned below are a select few broadband plans from Alliance that offer great value.

Alliance Broadband Plans with OTT

Alliance broadband offers a 100 Mbps plan called ENTRY which is the most basic plan in its portfolio. The ENTRY plan offers 100 Mbps of connectivity speed at a price tag of Rs 700 per month. The pack comes with access to three-month Amazon Prime along with other OTT platforms such as Eros Now, Zee5 Premium, Sony LIV and more. Users can also pay the charges for six months upfront with this plan.

Alliance provides a 150 Mbps broadband plan called ‘Cruise’. Users can get the ‘Cruise pack’ that offers 150 Mbps speed at a price tag of Rs 1,000 per month. The ISP offers truly unlimited broadband plans and no data limit is levied. However, with the 150 Mbps plan users have to pay the charges for six months upfront. Moreover, the 150 Mbps plan from Alliance Broadband comes with access to three-month Amazon Prime along with other OTT platforms such as Eros Now, Zee5 Premium, Sony LIV and more.

The service provider also provides a 400 Mbps broadband plan called Flash+. The Flash+ pack from the ISP comes at a price tag of Rs 2,600 a month and offers 400 Mbps of connectivity speed. Users get free Amazon Prime along with this plan with every month’s recharge. Other OTT subscriptions bundled up with this plan include Eros Now, Zee5 Premium, Sony LIV and more.

Lastly, Alliance Broadband offers a 1 Gbps plan called GIGABLAST. The GIGABLAST pack from the ISP comes at a monthly cost of Rs 7,000 and offers 1024 Mbps of speed. Just like the above plan users get free Amazon Prime along with this plan with every month’s recharge. Other added OTT subscriptions include Eros Now, Zee5 Premium, Sony LIV and more. It is to be noted that all these plans are based on the city of Kolkata and might differ elsewhere in the country.