Jio 1 Gbps Plan is One of the Best Because of This

Reported by Anupam Sharma 0

Highlights

  • JioFiber offers 1 Gbps plan at a price tag of Rs 3,999 for one-month validity.
  • The 1 Gbps plan at Rs 8,499 comes with a data limit of 6600GB.
  • Jio offers access to 17 OTT platforms with its 1 Gbps plans.

Jio 1 Gbps Plans

The Internet Service Providers (ISPs) offer a variety of broadband plans for their users according to their suitability with different price tags and speeds. ISPs in India offer high-speed plans up to 1 Gbps that come with great benefits. However, when we talk about the best 1 Gbps broadband plan, the leading service provider Jio definitely takes lead. Unlike most of the service providers, Jio not only offers two 1 Gbps plans but also bundles up benefits such as OTT subscriptions like no other operator. Let’s take a look at the details of the two 1 Gbps broadband plans provided by Jio that make it better than any other ISP.

Two 1 Gbps Plans from Jio

When it comes to 1 Gbps plans, Jio offers two broadband plans with different data limits. The first plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 3,999 for one-month validity exclusive of GST charges. The plan offers 1 Gbps high-speed connectivity along with free voice calls and is a truly unlimited plan. However, a commercial usage policy is applied on all truly unlimited plans from Jio which limit the users to 3300GB or 3.3TB of data consumption.

The other plan on the list comes at a price tag of Rs 8,499 exclusive of GST for one-month validity. This plan is not unlimited and comes with a data limit of 6600GB along with free voice calls as well. Both these plans from Jio provide symmetrical download and upload speed of 1 Gbps up to the data limit.

What makes the plans more attractive are the OTT platforms that are bundled by the service provider. Unlike any other ISP, Jio offers access to 17 OTT platforms with its 1 Gbps plans which include the likes of Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select, Eros Now and Sony Liv and more. The bundled Amazon Prime Video subscription comes with a year-long validity. Notably, the OTT subscription provided in eligible plans shall work in Jio STB. Moreover, it is to be noted that the long-term subscription to OTT applications is subject to continuity of recharge.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

