Vivo Planning to Introduce Two New T-Series Smartphones Priced Under Rs 25,000 in May

The Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched its first T-series device – the Vivo T1 5G in India back in February. This mid-range smartphone was priced under Rs 20,000 and came with a fashionable design and also featured Android 12 out of the box. Now a new report suggests that Vivo is planning to expand its T-series portfolio by launching two new smartphones and some of the specification and pricing details are also available. Let’s take a look.

The report comes in from known publication 91mobiles according to which Vivo will be launching two new T-series smartphones in India next month. The report also suggests that devices will come with fast charging support and as far as the pricing is considered, the smartphones will be priced below Rs 25,000. Although there is no intel available on the actual monikers of the upcoming T-series smartphones from Vivo, it is expected that the devices will come as a successor to Vivo T1 5G. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Vivo T1 5G.

Specifications of Vivo T1 5G

The 5G enabled smartphone from Vivo was launched with a 6.58-inch IPS FHD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a sampling rate of 240Hz. The handset has a waterdrop notch at the front for the selfie camera. Vivo T1 5G comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset under the hood which is built based on the 6nm process.

For storage configuration, the handset comes with up to 8GB of RAM which is virtually expandable up to 12GB. The smartphone has 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device features a “Turbo 5 Layer Liquid Cooling” technology which can significantly reduce the handset’s temperature up to 10 degrees Celsius.

For the camera part, Vivo T1 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera which comes with support for Super Night mode and Bokeh mode among other camera features. The device also features two secondary 2MP sensors which offer Super Macro mode as well as a human eye tracking focus feature. The front of the device has a 16MP selfie camera. Vivo T1 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and operates on Funtouch OS 12.0.