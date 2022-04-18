Realme Q5i Smartphone Goes Official – Dimensity 810 Chipset, Dual Cameras and More

The Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched its Realme Q5i smartphone in China. The latest mid-range option from the brand is actually a part of the Realme Q5 series. The other two smartphones in the lineup – Realme Q5 and Realme Q5 Pro will be launched in the Chinese market on April 20. The device is powered by a MediaTek chipset and comes in two storage variants. Mentioned below are the specification and pricing details of the newly launched Realme Q5i smartphone.

Realme Q5i Specifications

Realme Q5i has been launched with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that produces a Full HD+ resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The display of the device has a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with support for a 90Hz refresh rate along with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 600nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset which has been built on a 6nm fabrication process. The processor on the device comes with an integrated Mali G57 graphics unit and is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 12 OS which is customized with the Realme UI 3.0.

As far as the camera module of the smartphone is considered, Realme Q5i features a dual rear camera setup at the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor along with a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the handset has an 8MPs selfie camera. The camera module on the back also houses an LED flash.

The latest Realme Q5i is backed by a 5000mAh battery and comes with support for 33W Dart fast charging. Other features on the device include a Type-C charging port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm audio jack with Hi-res audio. Moreover, the smartphone also supports 5GB of Virtual RAM.

Realme Q5i Price

Realme Q5i has been launched in China in two storage configurations – 4GB + 128GB variant priced at RMB 1,199 which is about Rs 14,999 and 6GB + 128GB priced at RMB 1,299 which is roughly Rs 15,560. The device has been launched in Obsidian Blue and Graphite Black colour options.