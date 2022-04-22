OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds Details Revealed So Far

OnePlus is going to launch multiple new products in its event scheduled for April 28, 2022. Some of these products will be the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the OnePlus Nord Buds. It will be the first time users will see the ‘Nord’ branded TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones from OnePlus, while most of us know what we can expect from the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite as an overall device. The launch of both the products is just two days away, but some of their specifications are already revealed. Let’s check them out.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Confirmed Specifications

Not all the specifications of both the devices are out yet, but the company has confirmed some of them. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is confirmed to feature a 5000mAh battery along with support for 33W fast-charging. With this device, OnePlus said that the battery of the device could go from 0% to 50% in only 30 minutes.

Further, it has also been revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will feature an AI triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor.

OnePlus Nord Buds Confirmed Specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds are expected to be the most affordable TWS earphones from OnePlus to date. It could go along the lines of the Oppo Enco Buds, but it is too early to say that. OnePlus confirmed that the Nord Buds will feature 12.4mm large dynamic bass drivers with improved bass reproduction and crystal clear sound, which will help it differentiate from the ones that already exist in the market.

Along with these two products, the OnePlus 10R 5G, which is expected to be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace, will also launch in India. The device is confirmed to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC with 150W and 80W (two variants) charging support. The launch event will take place on April 28, 7 PM IST.