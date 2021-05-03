Airtel Xstream Fiber Can Facilitate Wi-Fi Calling and More

Bharti Airtel strives to deliver a high-speed internet connection to its customers. The broadband arm of the telco, which is Airtel Xstream Fiber caters to the different broadband connection needs of customers. Whether customers want internet for normal surfing or intensive gaming, Airtel Xstream Fiber offers lucrative plans and offers multiple benefits. Since there are ample broadband service providers in India, Airtel Xstream Fiber offers an array of services apart from high-speed internet connection to retain the existing customer base and add new subscribers on a regular. If you are planning to install a new broadband connection at home, you must consider Airtel Xstream Fiber as your next broadband service provider. You must be wondering what’s special in Airtel Xstream Fiber offering compared to other broadband service providers. Here are some of the reasons that would help you make the right decision.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Promises Unlimited Internet Data and Calls

Airtel Xstream Fiber promises high-speed internet plans with no limits. There are multiple plans that the entity offers to cater to the needs of different users. If you are tech-savvy, you can get broadband plans with up to 1 Gbps internet speed. Not only this, but you also get unlimited calling benefits through a fixed-line connection.

24/7 Customer Support and Promised Speed

One of the things that broadband subscribers hate is frequent disconnections. The trouble increases when the customer support fails to deliver an active solution. With Airtel Xstream Fiber, the story is different. The broadband service provider strives to provide uninterrupted broadband services. However, if there are any unavoidable network outages, customer support ensures that subscribers are aware of the happenings. Also, the customer support team strives to offer a solution to all queries and problems faced by the subscribers.

Proactive Network Monitoring

One of the best features of Airtel Xstream Fiber is proactive network monitoring. If you are not aware, the dedicated team looks for out signs and situations that could result in a network outage. The planned monitoring of the network ensures that consumer enjoys internet services without any external hassle.

Wi-Fi Calling

Wi-Fi calling is becoming the latest trend in the tech space. In simple terms, Wi-Fi calling is a technology that allows the user to call even in low network areas using a Wi-Fi network. It eliminates the need for an active and strong cellular network. Airtel knows the importance of the technology and provides seamless Wi-Fi calling services to subscribers.

Airtel Xstream Fiber plan has been specially designed to cater to the needs of different users. The lowest broadband plan is priced at Rs 499 per month, and it offers internet speed of up to 40 Mbps. On the other side, the highest broadband plan is dubbed VIP, and it offers internet speed up to 1Gbps. All the plans offer unlimited internet and subscription to various OTT platforms such as Disney+Hotstar, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Prime and more. To know more about different broadband plans, we would suggest you visit the official website of Airtel.