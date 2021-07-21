

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea are the three heads helming the telecom industry right now. If you are reading this on a mobile data plan, chances are you are most likely subscribed to one of the following operators. Now, with the increasing demand for data, all three of these companies have introduced many prepaid plans for their subscribers. The customers often find themselves lost in the portfolio, browsing through multiple plans, trying to guess which plan would be best for them. Often, the choice boils down to one of the two options - a plan with a daily data limit or a plan with no daily limit. Here is something that you must keep in mind if you are thinking of opting for a plan which comes with no daily limit on data usage.

Bharti Airtel Daily Data vs No Limit Plans

Firstly, we will take a look at two plans from Bharti Airtel, both priced around the same and offering almost the same validity. The first plan is the Rs 299 plan which offers 30GB data with 30 days validity and an unlimited calling feature. The subscribers also get access to Prime Mobile Video edition, among other and 100 SMS per day. Now, on the flip side, we have the Rs 298 prepaid plan, which comes with 28 days validity and offers 2GB daily data. This means that the subscribers get 30GB of data in the first plan and 56GB of data in the second plan for the same price. Going into the minute details, this amounts to Rs 9.96 per GB of data and Rs 5.32 per GB of data respectively. A difference of almost double! This basically means that the subscribers are paying almost double the amount for removing the daily limit from their data.

Reliance Jio and Vi Daily Data vs No Limit Plans

The story is repeated in Reliance Jio as well since the Rs 247 prepaid plan offers 25GB data for the validity period of 30 days. Again, the calculation runs into Rs 9.88 per GB of data. Going towards the plan with a daily data limit, the 28 days validity plan comes with 1.5GB data and Rs 199 tariff, offering the same calling and SMS benefits. The calculation comes out to be Rs 4.73 per GB. This reveals a drastic difference in pricing as to how much more the consumers pay when it comes to the same data, but with different specifications.

A slight deviation from this phenomenon is currently Vodafone Idea, which is because of the data rollover and weekend binge features on some of its plans. This means that the subscribers will be able to fully use their data despite some of their daily limits. For example, the Rs 405 plan of Vi offers 90GB data with 28 days validity with a ZEE5 premium subscription and other calling and SMS benefits. However, the situation remains the same in the plans in which these novel features are not available. Hence, if you are looking for cheap data, then the plans with no daily data limit are not for you. If you are someone, who wants to use a lot of data just in a few days, then might be the plans could be useful for you. But, for most users, the daily data plans make a lot more sense to buy.