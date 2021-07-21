Reliance Jio Is Offering 1TB of Data for Less Than Rs 250

JioFiber has become one of the most popular fiber broadband service providers in India. In a very short span of time, JioFiber has beaten a ton of internet service providers (ISPs) and gotten ahead of them. The primary reason for this is the ideology the ISP follows. It is worth noting that JioFiber is the broadband arm of Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator currently. For the unaware, Reliance Jio is offering 1TB or 1,000GB of data for less than Rs 250. Let’s look at what this plan really is and what can users expect from it.

Reliance Jio 1TB Data Plan

Reliance Jio’s fiber arm JioFiber offers users 1TB of data for Rs 199 only (exclusive of taxes). The 1TB data is available for the user for 7 days. Users get 100 Mbps speed with the plan and after consuming the fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the user can resume consuming data at 1 Mbps speed. There is also free voice calling offered with this plan for 7 days. With taxes added, this plan would cost Rs 234.82.

Note that this is a ‘Data Sachet’. A user can purchase this plan after he/she has consumed all the FUP data offered by their plan. Since JioFiber offers 3.3TB of data to the users with almost its every plan, it is highly unlikely that this data sachet would ever be required by a user with average internet needs. Regardless, it is a satisfying offering from JioFiber if ever someone runs out of FUP data and only needs a very small amount of data for a few days.

This ‘data sachet’ will be applicable on top of any broadband plan that the user had purchased in the first place. It is worth noting that neither Airtel nor BSNL offer their users such a plan. In case Airtel or BSNL users run out of monthly FUP data with their broadband plan, they won’t be able to recharge with such an offer.

Any of the unutilised data out of the 1TB will not stay and will go away at the time of the expiry of the plan. If you are unsure about a fiber connection from JioFiber, you can go with one of the two trial plans that the company offers to the users. The first plan comes for Rs 1,500 and the second one comes for Rs 2,500. Both the plans offer users 150 Mbps speed however there are OTT benefits bundled with the Rs 2,500 plan while the Rs 1,500 plan doesn’t come with any OTT benefits.