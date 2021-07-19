JioFiber Annual Plan Available for Less Than Rs 5,000

If you are looking for a broadband plan, one of the top choices right now for you in India is JioFiber. The company is expanding its services throughout the country in a very aggressive manner, especially since the time pandemic kicked in. JioFiber is one of the best companies you can purchase a broadband plan from because of multiple reasons, including great quality service, a good customer care team that can resolve your problems very fast, economic plans, and consistent speeds. If you are looking for a broadband plan that you can get for a whole year and doesn’t also burn a hole in your pocket, there’s a plan that doesn’t even cost Rs 5,000.

JioFiber Annual Plan That Won’t Burn a Hole In Your Pocket

The plan that I am talking about is the 30 Mbps entry-level plan which only costs Rs 399 per month. However, if users take it on a yearly basis, they will only have to pay Rs 4,788 for it. The speeds offered by this plan is symmetrical, which means you will get the same download and upload speed.

To make the offer even sweeter, JioFiber is offering 30 days of extra service with the plan. The plan is originally supposed to offer 360 days of validity to the users. However, now it will come for 390 days, which means that users are getting 30 days of service for free from the company.

Not only this, but users will also get a free landline connection from the company through which they can make unlimited calls. Note that the price mentioned above is exclusive of GST, and the final price that you will pay will be Rs 4,788 + 18% GST which is Rs 5,649.84.

This is one of the cheapest broadband plans you can get in India from any internet service provider (ISP). The company doesn’t offer over-the-top (OTT) benefits with its entry-level plans, but that is totally understandable.

For an average user, even 30 Mbps downloading speed is very good, and with great uptime of the connection, it becomes even better. JioFiber also offers more plans for long-term validities and is giving 30 days of bonus service with each of them. You can get plans ranging from 30 Mbps to 1 Gbps with OTT benefits such as Netflix Premium subscription, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP and more. Further, users can also claim their free Set-Top Box (STB) from the company and enjoy all the OTT content directly on their TVs seamlessly.