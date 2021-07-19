Apple May Finally Bring Always-On-Display to the iPhone 13



Apple seems to be aiming to build on the success that the iPhone 12 series of devices were subject to, with plans to make big changes to the 2021 version of the iPhone, which, as per reports, could make use of a smaller notch, offer better performance, sport larger batteries and, displays that are at par with competitors such as Samsung and Huawei.

It seems that Apple is also working on an always-on-mode for the iPhone 13 series of devices, a feature that was added to the Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020 post increased demand by consumers.

Could Apple Finally Offer AoD Functionality on the iPhone?

In the latest publication of the weekly Power On newsletter, famed Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has specified what customers will be able to expect from the 2021 iPhone.

As per Gurman, the new iPhones will supposedly opt for larger batteries that can be used to power displays that sport a 120Hz refresh rate and an Apple Watch-inspired always-on mode, which sits in line with leaked battery capacities,

In case you missed it, with the recent Apple watch model, the display can be used at a lower brightness and variable refresh rate, which can allow the users to see their watch face at all times without having any major impact on the battery. Gurman has added that Apple might bring it to the 2021 iPhone, which can allow consumers to see the time, date and notifications.

This might be made possible due to LTPO displays which are designed to efficiently ensure that the display is on at a lower brightness time, without any sort of major impact on battery life.

The OLED LTPO displays are rumoured to be included in the top-end iPhone 13 models will also allow for the inclusion of 120Hz refresh rate panels, which is not surprising as Apple has been long-rumoured to use its 120Hz ProMotion technology for its ?iPhone?, something that did not happen on the iPhone 12 but it seems the iPhone 13 could finally opt for the same.

The dummy models of the iPhone 13 lineup have revealed minor design changes, as Apple had recently reintroduced the flat-edged design for the iPhone, with the iPhone 13 supposedly building on the same, but, the new iPhones could be thicker and heavier to make use of the better displays and larger batteries. Certain other improvements could be in areas of cameras, performance and better displays.