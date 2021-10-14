Airtel Business Rs 499 Postpaid Plan Is Perfect for Corporates

Bharti Airtel is one of the top choices for customers who are looking to purchase business communication services in India. It offers a range of services to its business customers and the best thing about the business services from Airtel is that they are affordable. Airtel Business offers multiple corporate postpaid plans to its customers. One of the top postpaid plans provided by the telco to its corporate clients is the Rs 499 plan. Let’s take a look at why this plan is one of the best corporate postpaid plans in India at the moment.

Airtel Business Rs 499 Corporate Postpaid Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel offers a ton of benefits with its Rs 499 corporate postpaid plan. Users are entitled to get up to 100GB of mobile data with this plan for the month. Along with this, Airtel offers the benefit of 100 SMS and truly unlimited voice calling to the users. But these are just the basic benefits of the plan. The reason why Airtel Business Rs 499 postpaid plan is one of the best in the market today is because of the additional benefits it offers.

There are over-the-top (OTT) and Airtel Thanks benefits included with the plan. The OTT benefits include Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Wynk Music, Airtel Hellotunes, Airtel Xstream, Apollo 24/7 Circle, cashback on FASTag transactions, and Shaw Academy.

But these are not even the corporate benefits. The corporate benefits include a free subscription to the Google Workspace Basic with 30GB of cloud storage. It also supports Airtel Wi-Fi calling without any additional charges. Customers can also avail Airtel’s cost-effective international roaming plans so that the employees travelling abroad for work should never have to worry about being disconnected. There are more Airtel Business Corporate postpaid plans that you can choose from, but the Rs 499 plan is one of the best offered by the telco.