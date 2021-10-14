ACT Broadband vs Airtel 1 Gbps Broadband Plan Details

Of late, broadband internet has become an integral part of many households as there is an increase in the use of the internet. Some popular broadband service providers in India are ACT Broadband and Airtel Xstream Fiber. These companies provide high-speed internet at affordable rates. Here, we will compare the 1 Gbps internet plan offered by these service providers to know how these plans are different. Check out the comparison from here.

ACT Broadband 1 Gbps Plan

ACT Broadband provides one internet plan that offers high-speed data at 1 Gbps. This plan is available at a monthly rental of Rs 5,999 and offers 5500GB of data. Dubbed ACT GIGA, this broadband plan comes with other benefits such as one month trial of ZEE5, Hungama subscription for a month, Sony LIV for a month, aha subscription for a year, one month trial of Epic ON, cult fit one month trial and ACT Shield for a month. Notably, this plan is available in the Bengaluru circle.

Airtel 1 Gbps Broadband Plan

On the other hand, talking about the 1 Gbps plan from Airtel, the internet service provider offers the Airtel Infinity plan. It provides up to 1 Gbps data speed and unlimited data benefits. There is also unlimited voice calling for both local and STD with this plan. It comes with other benefits such as Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar Super, and Wynk Music subscriptions. Also, there are Airtel Thanks benefits bundled with the plan. With all these goodies, this Airtel broadband plan is priced at Rs 3,999 per month. Interested users can also opt to get the Xstream DTH box with one month HD pack along with this broadband plan.

Which Plan Should You Choose?

In terms of pricing, the Airtel 1 Gbps broadband plan seems to be available at a relatively lesser cost and comes with unlimited data benefits as well. However, the ACT Broadband plan offers more benefits in papers and the high-speed data limit is also 5500GB, but Airtel Thanks benefits are much better.