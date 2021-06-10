Airtel Xstream Fiber Crushes Spectra’s 1 Gbps Broadband Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber is the fibre broadband arm of Bharti Airtel. The company already has millions of broadband customers across India and is expanding to more locations as fast as possible. Bharti Airtel offers a series of broadband plans, but its fastest plan comes with 1 Gbps speed. If you are one of those people who wants a 1 Gbps broadband plan, you might be confused about which company should you go with, especially when you can get the 1 Gbps plan at different rates from different companies. Today we compare the Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 1 Gbps plan with Spectra’s 1 Gbps plan to see which company offers better value.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 1 Gbps Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber offers the 1 Gbps plan for Rs 3,999 per month. This plan comes with 3.3TB fair-usage-policy (FUP) data along with a free voice calling connection. Users can also pay Rs 1,500 and get the Xstream Box from the company. The Rs 1,500 paid for the Xstream Box will be completely refundable.

The plan offers over-the-top (OTT) benefits of Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and other Airtel Thanks benefits. Users further get a dual-band router from the company, which is capable of facilitating 1 Gbps speeds to the connected devices.

Spectra 1 Gbps Plan

Spectra’s 1 Gbps plan comes for a monthly cost of Rs 2,499 only. There are no data restrictions for the users meaning you can consume as much data as you want. Users get symmetrical speeds with the plan, and the company provides the user with a broadband router that is capable of delivering 1 Gbps speeds.

However, there are no OTT benefits at all with the 1 Gbps broadband plan from Spectra. There’s one thing you should note; the company will take a total of Rs 9,309 for the connection when you purchase it.

This will include Rs 2,499 (base price of the plan) + Rs 2,000 (installation fee) + Rs 2,000 (refundable router charge), and Rs 2,000 (unknown charge) and Rs 810 in taxes.

Which Company’s Plan is Better?

While Spectra’s plan is cheaper after the first month, it is still not that cheap to exclude OTT benefits completely. Further, the company charges a lot of money when purchasing the connection, which is a big commitment that might make a lot of users a little nervous. Airtel offers a ton of OTT benefits, enough data, free installation, voice calling benefit, and a great uptime of the connection. Airtel Thanks benefits also include a subscription to platforms such as Shaw Academy for 1 year and more.