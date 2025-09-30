YouTube Premium Lite Launched in India Under Rs 100

Reported by Tanuja K 0

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music has reached about 125 million subscribers worldwide, including trial users. This plan is for someone who wants the ad-free experience while watching regular long-form videos, but doesn't want to pay too much out of his/her pocket.

Highlights

  • YouTube Premium Lite has been introduced in India.
  • The interesting thing is that it is a super affordable plan.
  • To attract the masses, YouTube has launched the Premium Lite subscription.

Follow Us

youtube premium lite launched in india under

YouTube Premium Lite has been introduced in India. The interesting thing is that it is a super affordable plan. To attract the masses, YouTube has launched the Premium Lite subscription. The lower-cost option will allow users to watch videos without ads conveniently. We will come to the price of the subscription very soon.




Premium Lite subscription will allow users to watch ad-free content across multiple products such as TVs, mobile phones and their computer screens. However, since it is a Lite subscription, it will not be a 100% ad-free experience. Users will see ads, but only on shorts feed, music content and when they search or browse. If the user wants to get the full ad-free experience, they can go for the premium subscription.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Non-Stop Hero Plans with Amazon Prime

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music has reached about 125 million subscribers worldwide, including trial users. This plan is for someone who wants the ad-free experience while watching regular long-form videos, but doesn't want to pay too much out of his/her pocket. Let's come onto the price of the subscription now.

YouTube Premium Lite Price in India

YouTube Premium Lite is priced in India at just Rs 89. This is quite affordable, and many users will be able to purchase it. However, there will be some ads with shorts and music content, so that's still a bummer. Most videos with the Premium Lite suscription will be ad-free. This will help the company in boosting the number of paid subscribers.

Read More - Vi Business Launches IoT Innovation Lab with C-DoT and AWS

It might also eventually lead to more conversions for the premium plan if the users start paying for the lite plan and get comfortable over the long-run. YouTube is still one of the most popular and widely used platforms for consuming content and with this, it will be able to monetise more effectively.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

So it's fun to use network but not reliable..

BSNL Chennai Launches eSIM Services and Expands International Roaming With…

lbp :

off topic for me vi shows vi to vi call HD+

Vi Files Plea in Supreme Court Seeking Waiver on AGR…

lbp :

off topic for me Vi to Vi VoLTE call shows as HD+ CALL

Vi Files Plea in Supreme Court Seeking Waiver on AGR…

Ronak :

Samsung M06 is available at price 9K Dimensity 6300, 6GB-128GB Other dimensity 6300 phone available below 10K Oppo k13x, Acer…

Realme 15x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Arjun :

Impossible kuch nhi hota...initiative liya hain wo positive sign hain...ha thoda time lagega...but result bhi milega thoda der se sahi...atleast…

BSNL 4G Stack, Saturation Project to be Launched by PM…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments