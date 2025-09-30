YouTube Premium Lite Launched in India Under Rs 100

YouTube Premium Lite has been introduced in India. The interesting thing is that it is a super affordable plan. To attract the masses, YouTube has launched the Premium Lite subscription. The lower-cost option will allow users to watch videos without ads conveniently. We will come to the price of the subscription very soon.









Premium Lite subscription will allow users to watch ad-free content across multiple products such as TVs, mobile phones and their computer screens. However, since it is a Lite subscription, it will not be a 100% ad-free experience. Users will see ads, but only on shorts feed, music content and when they search or browse. If the user wants to get the full ad-free experience, they can go for the premium subscription.

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music has reached about 125 million subscribers worldwide, including trial users. This plan is for someone who wants the ad-free experience while watching regular long-form videos, but doesn't want to pay too much out of his/her pocket. Let's come onto the price of the subscription now.

YouTube Premium Lite Price in India

YouTube Premium Lite is priced in India at just Rs 89. This is quite affordable, and many users will be able to purchase it. However, there will be some ads with shorts and music content, so that's still a bummer. Most videos with the Premium Lite suscription will be ad-free. This will help the company in boosting the number of paid subscribers.

It might also eventually lead to more conversions for the premium plan if the users start paying for the lite plan and get comfortable over the long-run. YouTube is still one of the most popular and widely used platforms for consuming content and with this, it will be able to monetise more effectively.