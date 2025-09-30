BSNL Kerala Deploys India’s First 5G Standalone Private Network in Mining Sector

BSNL Kerala Circle has announced the successful deployment of India’s first Standalone (SA) on-premises 5G Private Network (CNPN) in the mining sector. The advanced network has been set up at the Amlohri Opencast Coal Mines in Madhya Pradesh, marking a milestone in India’s digital transformation journey.

Also Read: PM Launches Swadeshi 4G Network; BSNL 4G Crosses 20 Million Users with Made-in-India Technology









Covering an expansive area of 9 square kilometers, the private 5G network is tailored to meet the specialised communication requirements of the mining industry. It is expected to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and automation, aligning the sector with the principles of Industry 4.0.

Also Read: BSNL is Serving 22 Million Customers with its 4G Now

The project is the outcome of a strong collaboration between BSNL Kerala Circle, C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram, Echelon Edge Pvt Ltd, and CMPDI (Central Mine Planning and Design Institute). By enabling secure, high-speed, and low-latency connectivity, the network will play a crucial role in supporting advanced use cases such as remote monitoring, autonomous operations, and predictive maintenance in the mining ecosystem.

BSNL Kerala, celebrating its 25th year, highlighted that this initiative is not just a technological deployment but also a step towards accelerating India’s vision of leveraging 5G for industrial growth. The deployment underscores BSNL’s role in enabling next-generation private networks that support critical industries across the country.