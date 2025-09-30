Airtel Business Partners with Swift Navigation to Launch India’s First Centimetre-Level Precision Positioning Service

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Airtel Business & Swift Navigation Launch India’s First Centimetre-Level Precision Positioning Service

Highlights

  • Airtel Business partners with Swift Navigation to launch India’s first centimetre-level positioning service.
  • Positions Airtel Business as the leader in India’s precise positioning and IoT ecosystem.
  • Key use cases: ADAS, autonomous vehicles, smart tolling, logistics, railways, agriculture, and emergency response.

Follow Us

airtel business swift navigation centimetre level precision positioning
Airtel Business has announced a landmark partnership with U.S.-based Swift Navigation to introduce India’s first AI/ML-powered, cloud-based location service delivering centimetre-level accuracy. The service, named Airtel-Skylark Precise Positioning Service, is set to redefine mission-critical, location-based applications across industries.

Also Read: Airtel Cheapest Postpaid Plan Offers Plenty of Amazing Benefits




Centimetre-Level Accuracy for India’s Complex Terrain

The solution promises accuracy up to 100 times greater than conventional GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System), offering unprecedented reliability in densely populated cities and intricate road networks. By integrating Swift Navigation’s Skylark network with Airtel’s robust pan-India 4G/5G infrastructure, the service is designed for seamless, large-scale deployment.

Sharat Sinha, Director & CEO – Airtel Business, highlighted the transformative potential:

“In a country like ours, with intricate lanes and by-lanes, every centimetre makes a difference in identifying a precise location or address, especially for critical services like first responders. This breakthrough will revolutionise emergency responses, industrial applications and accelerate innovations in autonomous mobility and satellite-based tolling.”

Holger Ippach, EVP of Product & Marketing at Swift Navigation, added:

“We are thrilled to partner with Airtel to bring Skylark to India. By leveraging Airtel’s presence across IoT solutions and services, businesses and developers will now be able to seamlessly adopt precise positioning for automation and autonomy.”

Transformative Use Cases Across Sectors

  • The Airtel-Skylark Precise Positioning Service will power a wide range of mission-critical applications:
  • Automotive & Transport: Enabling ADAS and autonomous vehicles, improving traffic safety and efficiency.
  • Mobile & Consumer Apps: Enhancing ride-hailing, navigation, and fitness tracking with precise real-time data.
  • Smart Tolling: Supporting seamless, barrier-free toll collection without heavy physical infrastructure.
  • Logistics & Last-Mile Delivery: Improving fleet management, route optimisation, and arrival-time predictions for vehicles, drones, and delivery robots.
  • Railways: Enhancing operational safety through precise train positioning and control systems.
  • Agriculture: Powering precision farming with accurate guidance for automated machinery, improving crop yield and sustainability.

First Rollout in NCR, National Expansion Ahead

The service will initially cover a 35,000 km² area around the National Capital Region (NCR), with phased expansion planned across India soon after.

With this launch, Airtel Business positions itself as the leader in India’s emerging precise-positioning market, ushering in a new era of spatial accuracy that will benefit public services, industry, and consumers alike.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

So it's fun to use network but not reliable..

BSNL Chennai Launches eSIM Services and Expands International Roaming With…

lbp :

off topic for me vi shows vi to vi call HD+

Vi Files Plea in Supreme Court Seeking Waiver on AGR…

lbp :

off topic for me Vi to Vi VoLTE call shows as HD+ CALL

Vi Files Plea in Supreme Court Seeking Waiver on AGR…

Ronak :

Samsung M06 is available at price 9K Dimensity 6300, 6GB-128GB Other dimensity 6300 phone available below 10K Oppo k13x, Acer…

Realme 15x 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Arjun :

Impossible kuch nhi hota...initiative liya hain wo positive sign hain...ha thoda time lagega...but result bhi milega thoda der se sahi...atleast…

BSNL 4G Stack, Saturation Project to be Launched by PM…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments