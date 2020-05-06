Xiaomi Likely to Launch Android TV-Based Mi Box in India This Week

Xiaomi knows the hassle of upgrading TVs in 2020. To ensure that users don’t miss out on great content, Xiaomi might launch the Mi Box Smart Box in India alongside the Xiaomi Mi 10. Also, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch Mi Wireless Earphone 2. With the launch of Mi Box, users will be able to turn any TV into Smart TV. Since the launch of Xiaomi Mi 10 is scheduled on May 8, 2020, all these products will be launched on the same day. Xiaomi has yet not revealed the exact model which will be launched. However, it is expected that Mi Box would be either Mi Box 4 SE or Mi Box S 4K Android TV STB which has been recently launched outside India. The company has teased the launch of this product on Twitter.

Xiaomi Mi Box S: Specifications and Features

Xiaomi Mi Box S will offer 4K Resolution (2160 x 4096 Pixels) with 60fps HDR Quality. The box will be powered by Android 8.1 Oreo-based Android TV, but we are expecting it to ship with Android TV 9 Pie out of the box in India. Under the hood, the Mi Box S is powered by quad-core 64-bit Cortex A53 CPU which is combined with 2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage and Mali-450 GPU. Xiaomi Mi Box S is also equipped with Chromecast support and will offer multiple connectivity options to users like Audio out, USB 2.0 Port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and HDMI 2.0 Port.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE:Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE is a slashed version of Mi Box 4 S. If Xiaomi will roll out Mi Box 4 SE, users will get full-HD (1080p) streaming instead of 4K. Mi Box 4 SE is packed with 1GB of RAM and 4GB in-built storage. The box is also equipped with all the standard connectivity ports and supports DTH Connection, third-party Apps and Voice commands.

Mi Wireless Earphone 2 Will Finally Arrive in India

Xiaomi has already launched the Mi Wireless Earphone 2 in international markets recently. Finally, the Mi Wireless Earphone 2 will be launched in India. Since the Wireless Earphone is priced at Rs 6,600 in International markets, it is expected that Xiaomi will keep the price lower for Indian markets. As the competitor of Xiaomi, Realme is selling the Buds Air for Rs 3,999, Xiaomi might keep the price of Mi Wireless Earphone 2 along the same line.