Amazon Prime Members Will Now Receive Gaming Benefits

Amazon on Wednesday announced that its Prime members will now receive access to in-game content like collectible characters, upgrades, in-game currency and Prime only tournaments. The company said that the in-game content as part of its gaming benefits include special perks on Legends: Bang Bang, World Cricket Championship, Mafia City and Words with Friends 2. Amazon said that the in-game content at launch would include stadium unlock for World Cricket Championship 2 and 50 gold and 10K cash for Mafia City. Further, a mystery box from Words with Friends 2 and an item chest along with hero and skin trail cards from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang would also be part of launch day content.

Amazon Set to Add New In-Game Content Consistently

The company said that its Prime members can anticipate new in-game content from games including Ludo King among others. Amazon said that its catalog would be refreshed consistently and that the company plans to launch new in-game content every month.

“With the launch of Prime gaming, we continue to make Amazon Prime more valuable for members in India,” Akshay Sahi, director and head of Prime, Amazon India, said in a release. “We recognise the need for in-game content by mobile gamers to enhance their playing experience and are delighted to provide access to this content FREE to Prime members. We will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes.”

The company has set-up a dedicated gaming section on its website where its Prime members can access the in-game content. Amazon said that the games are available to download on app stores and that its members can use their Prime credentials in-game to claim the benefits.

Amazon Prime Benefits Include Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading

It has to be noted that Amazon Prime membership includes unlimited free one day and two day delivery along with access to latest movies on Prime Video. Additionally, the company provides free access to its music library on Prime Music and access to over 1000 books on Prime Reading. Amazon also provides early access to its “Lighting Deals” for its Prime members.