Xiaomi Halts Android 10 Rollout for Mi A3

At the end of February, a Xiaomi India executive said the Android 10 update for Mi A3 is delayed due to Coronavirus outbreak

By March 3rd, 2020 AT 11:49 AM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 3 Comments
    Highlights
    • Android 10 update for Mi A3 was rolled out last week
    • The Chinese company now halted the update due to multiple errors
    • There's no official update on when Xiaomi will resume the update rollout

    Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi, recently announced the rollout of Android 10 update to the Mi A3. However, the company has now stopped the update rollout as several users reported multiple issues after updating their device to Android 10. The Xiaomi Mi A3 is an Android One smartphone launched in August 2019 with Android 9 Pie out of the box. At the launch event, Xiaomi announced that the Mi A3 would be amongst the first devices to get Android 10 update. However, we are into March 2020 and the update rollout has been halted due to issues and it is not going well with the consumers of the smartphone. Users who have updated their Mi A3 to Android 10 are reporting issues like fingerprint sensor not working on lockscreen, frequent restart issue and massive battery drain.

    Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Delayed Due to Coronavirus

    At the end of February, a Xiaomi India executive said the Android 10 update for Mi A3 is delayed due to Coronavirus outbreak. A couple of days later, the company started seeding the update, only to pull it back after multiple users complain about various issues. The first issue being faced by several users is the fingerprint unlock option not working on the lockscreen. The Mi A3 sports an in-display fingerprint scanner, so the Android 10 users of the smartphone must be using other lockscreen unlocking methods.

    The company has officially confirmed the update rollout pause for the Mi A3 and there’s no official information on when it is going to resume the rollout though.

    Xiaomi Mi A3 Now Available at a Reduced Price in India

    Xiaomi launched the Mi A3 in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. Later on, it brought the 6GB+128GB model at Rs 15,999. And now, the company has reduced prices of both the variants and they are selling for Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. The new prices have been effective for a while. The Mi A3 sports an AMOLED panel, in-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP triple camera setup, 32MP selfie camera and a 4030mAh battery with fast charging support.

    The Mi A3 is still amongst the best smartphones to purchase in India at Rs 11,999 as it offers in-display fingerprint scanner which every other device lacks in the segment.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    3
    Leave a Reply

    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    3 Comment threads
    0 Thread replies
    0 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    3 Comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    karthik

    Even Asus had delayed the update for stable Android 10 due to some reason, Now we may expect the update on mid of April for both Max Pro devices.

    City
    Mysore
    Operator
    JIO , Airtel
    Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
    Vikas

    Hahaha….it happens all the time when they provide major updates. Mi A1, A2 etc have been great instances.

    Vote Up00Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Likely to Pay Rs 3,000 Crore Towards Spectrum Dues

    Vodafone Idea is trying to clear off the cash crunch situation as the telco giant is facing a heavy financial...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Halts Android 10 Rollout for Mi A3

    Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi, recently announced the rollout of Android 10 update to the Mi A3. However, the company has...

    module-4-img

    PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update Starts Rolling Out With DBS Shotgun, Colourblind Mode and Death Replay

    PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update has started rolling out across the world which a slew of new features. The company has...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Mi 10 India Launch Tipped to Happen This Month

    module-4-img

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 8 Receive Price Hike in India: Check New Prices

    module-4-img

    Trai Tariff Order: D2h Implements New Rules But DTH Operators Fail to Change Bouquets

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Tries to Appeal Prepaid Customers by Providing Extra 1.5GB Daily Data on Select Plans