Xiaomi Halts Android 10 Rollout for Mi A3

Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi, recently announced the rollout of Android 10 update to the Mi A3. However, the company has now stopped the update rollout as several users reported multiple issues after updating their device to Android 10. The Xiaomi Mi A3 is an Android One smartphone launched in August 2019 with Android 9 Pie out of the box. At the launch event, Xiaomi announced that the Mi A3 would be amongst the first devices to get Android 10 update. However, we are into March 2020 and the update rollout has been halted due to issues and it is not going well with the consumers of the smartphone. Users who have updated their Mi A3 to Android 10 are reporting issues like fingerprint sensor not working on lockscreen, frequent restart issue and massive battery drain.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Delayed Due to Coronavirus

At the end of February, a Xiaomi India executive said the Android 10 update for Mi A3 is delayed due to Coronavirus outbreak. A couple of days later, the company started seeding the update, only to pull it back after multiple users complain about various issues. The first issue being faced by several users is the fingerprint unlock option not working on the lockscreen. The Mi A3 sports an in-display fingerprint scanner, so the Android 10 users of the smartphone must be using other lockscreen unlocking methods.

The company has officially confirmed the update rollout pause for the Mi A3 and there’s no official information on when it is going to resume the rollout though.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Now Available at a Reduced Price in India

Xiaomi launched the Mi A3 in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. Later on, it brought the 6GB+128GB model at Rs 15,999. And now, the company has reduced prices of both the variants and they are selling for Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. The new prices have been effective for a while. The Mi A3 sports an AMOLED panel, in-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP triple camera setup, 32MP selfie camera and a 4030mAh battery with fast charging support.

The Mi A3 is still amongst the best smartphones to purchase in India at Rs 11,999 as it offers in-display fingerprint scanner which every other device lacks in the segment.