PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update Starts Rolling Out With DBS Shotgun, Colourblind Mode and Death Replay

Highlights PUBG Mobile for Android and iOS is now getting 0.17.0 update

The update weighs 1.69GB in size for Android and 1.95GB for iOS

It also sets stage for Royale Pass Season 12 which is arriving on March 9

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update has started rolling out across the world which a slew of new features. The company has released complete patch notes of the update which confirms key features like 2nd Year Anniversary: Amusement Park Mode in Classic Erangel, Royale Pass Season 12: 2gether We Play which will be available on March 9, new Arctic Mode, AirDrop Weapon: DBS Shotgun, Hardcore Mode, Death Replay and Colourblind mode. Announced the PMCO Fall Split 2019 in Malaysia, the colourblind mode is finally making its way to the game. This update requires approximately a total of 1.69GB of storage space on Android, and 1.95GB of storage space on iOS. The servers will not be taken down for maintenance. The update rollout has begun already so keep checking for it by opening the game.

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update Brings Amusement Park Mode

First of all, let’s talk about the major features introduced by Tencent Games in Classic Mode. There will be a new Amusement Park Mode (available from March 12) in which three old school amusement parks will appear randomly in three locations on the Classic Erangel map. These amusement parks will have various games and attractions like Hunt Game, Space War, What’s in the Box, Shooting Range, Trampoline and Reverse Bungee.

DBS Shotgun

The update also brings a new Airdrop weapon called DBS Shotgun. It is a double-barreled shotgun that can only be obtained through AirDrops. The DBS has an internal magazine that holds 14 rounds of 12 Gauge ammo that can fire two shots each rack. The DBS can be outfitted with the Holographic Sight, Red Dot Sight, and 2x – 6x Scope, similar to S12K shotgun.

Independent Teammate Volume Control

Moving on, PUBG Mobile is finally getting the much-requested ‘Independent Teammate Volume Control.’ As the name itself suggests, players can now adjust the voice volume for a single teammate in battle.

Universal Marks for Competitive Players

Another feature added with the 0.17.0 update is ‘Universal Marks’ which will help competitive players a lot compared to the regular Classic platers. This feature allows players to mark locations, supplies, vehicles, death crates and doors. When marking, the corresponding marks are displayed according to the different objects. Players can mark and respond to teammates’ marks for quick communication.

Death Replay and Colourblind Mode

Tencent Games also added ‘Death Replay‘ which allows players to watch how they were eliminated. Players can watch from the attacker’s perspective for a certain time before their deaths. This will give an idea to the player whether they were killed by a hacker or a normal player.

Lastly, we have the Colourblind mode. Available in Graphics Settings, this mode provides more colour options for in-game indicators such as Poison, Smoke and Auxiliary Lines.

Hardcore Mode Makes a Return

Remember the Hardcore mode which was introduced almost a year ago? Well, it is not making a comeback. Players can select the Hardcore mode in the Arcade Mode selection screen. As the name of the mode itself suggests, in this mode, there are no sound prompts and auto pick-up, opening/closing doors will be disabled. This mode gives players a more realistic shooting and survival experience. It is more or less like playing PUBG Mobile without headphones.

Arctic Mode Coming Soon

Arctic Mode which was rumoured to launch as Extreme Cold Weather mode is based on Classic mode gameplay. In this mode, arctic storms will appear periodically in Vikendi. Players will need to maintain and keep their body temperature high through various means, otherwise, their health will continuously decrease.

Some ways to maintain body temperature are: use a lighter to light a fire indoors and gather branches to add to the fire to increase the heating time. Hunt chickens to acquire raw chicken and roast it on the fire, then consume the roast chicken to restore body temperature and players can use items such as heater or heat packs.

Setting Stage for Royale Pass Season 12

And finally, the 0.17.0 update also sets the stage for Royale Pass Season 12: 2gether We Play which will be available from March 9. The Season 11 will end on March 7 so the company will roll out the new Season 12 on March 9. Season 12 will bring various new items related to the 2nd anniversary of PUBG Mobile.