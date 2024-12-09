Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 14 Series, Ultra Slim Powerbank and More in India

Xiaomi has launched six new products in India for the coming year. All of these will go on sale in a matter of days. There are three Redmi Note 14 series devices including Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. Then there's the Xiaomi Ultra Slim Powerbank, Redmi Buds 6, and lastly, the Xiaomi Outdoor Speaker. There's just so much stuff that you don't know what to pay attention to. Well, worry not, we have compiled information on these devices in short here, and you can have a look at it to quickly get their price and specifications.









Let's start with the premium products first.

Redmi Note 14 Series India Price and Specifications

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G:

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. There are 20+ AI features that this device can support. It supports NFC, has an IR Blaster, and has an IP66+IP68+IP69 rating. There's a triple-camera setup at the rear for images, where the primary sensor comes with a 50MP sensor paired with a 50MP telephoto sensor and an ultra-wide angle sensor.

It will get four years of software support from Xiaomi, and run on HyperOS based on Android 14 out of the box. There's a 1.5K AMOLED screen with support for 3000nits of peak brightness. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G features a 6200mAh battery.

Its price is as follows: 8GB + 128GB for Rs 29,999, 8Gb + 256GB for Rs 32,999, and 12GB + 512GB for Rs 34,999. Note that the price here includes Rs 1,000 discount from ICICI Bank or HDFC Bank. First sale of the device is on December 13, 2024.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G:

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G comes with 5500mAh battery + 45W fast charging. It has a 1.5K display which supports 3000nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and also has an-display fingerprint sensor. The camera setup is 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 primary sensor + ultra wide angle sensor + macro camera. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra 5G chip, and has IP66+IP68+IP69 rating.

Its price is as follows: 8GB + 128GB for Rs 23,999 and 8GB + 256GB for Rs 25,999. Here also, the price includes a Rs 1,000 discount already with ICICI Bank or HDFC Bank, and the device will go on sale from December 13, 2024.

Redmi Note 14 5G:

The Redmi Note 14 5G comes with a 6.67-inch display, with support for 2100nits peak brightness, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for the first time on a base Note device. There's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a macro camera, primary Sony LYT camera, and an ultra-wide angle sensor/ It features a 5110mAh battery with 45W charging support. There are AI capabilities and the first MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip on a device in India. (global debut)

It's price is as follows: 6GB + 128GB for Rs 17,999, 8GB + 128GB for Rs 18,999, and 8GB + 256GB for Rs 20,999. This device will also go on sale from December 13, 2024, and the price here already includes a Rs 1,000 discount with ICICI Bank or HDFC Bank.

Redmi Buds 6:

Redmi Buds 6 are affordable TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones priced at Rs 2,799. It has dual-drivers, 360-degree spatial audio support, Bluetooth 5.4 support, IP54 rating, dual-device pairing support, super Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, quad-mic setup, and more. The product will go on sale from December 13, 2024. It will be available on Amazon and mi.com.

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker:

The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor speaker is priced at Rs 3,499. It supports hands-free calling, can deliver up to 12 hours of music playback, support Bluetooth 5.4, has 30W output, and can sync up to 100 speakers for an immersive experience. It is also IP67 rated.

Xiaomi Ultra Slim Powerbank:

Xiaomi's Ultra Slim Powerbank launched in India for Rs 1799 and has 4900mAh capacity. It supports 20W output and 18W input. There's an additonal carry pouch given with the powerbank. It's just 10mm in width, and weighs 93 grams.