WhatsApp Stickers for Independence Day 2022: How to Send

India is commemorating its 75th Independence Day today. Many people rely on social media and messaging services like WhatsApp to send greetings to their friends and family. Users who wish to send Independence Day stickers won't be able to find any on the app, despite the fact that it offers a ton of stickers. Here is a simple guide on how to get and share Independence Day stickers on WhatsApp after that.

STEP 1

Launch the Google Play Store app on your Android device, then put "WhatsApp Independence Day stickers" in the search field. Although you are free to download and install any app from the search results, we suggest Sticker.ly from SNOW, Inc. because it has a good selection of Independence Day stickers. The app is also available on the App Store for iOS users.

STEP 2

Launch the Sticker.ly app after you've finished installing it, then navigate to the 'For You' section. If you can't find the Independence Day sticker pack there, you can always manually search for Independence Day stickers by clicking on the search icon at the bottom.

STEP 3

Select your preferred pack by tapping on it. A "Add to WhatsApp" button may be found at the bottom of the icon set. This will start the download procedure.

STEP 4

The app will once more ask you if you want to add the Independence Day sticker set to WhatsApp after the download is complete. Once you click "add," the sticker pack will be added to the app.

STEP 5

Open WhatsApp now, navigate to the conversation window, and tap the emoji icon in the lower-left corner. The sticker portion will be visible at the bottom of the screen. You may access the July 4th sticker set you previously downloaded by clicking on it.

Remember that the app is supported by advertisements, so you might have to view some of them before you can download your preferred sticker pack.