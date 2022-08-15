WhatsApp Stickers for Independence Day 2022: How to Send

Reported by Palak Sharma

Today is India's 75th Independence Day. If you are a WhatsApp user and want to send some stickers for celebrating the Independence Day, here is how you can do it.

Highlights

  • This App is available on both android and iOS.
  • This app has a very unique independence day stickers collection.
  • India is celebrating 75th Independence Day today.

India is commemorating its 75th Independence Day today. Many people rely on social media and messaging services like WhatsApp to send greetings to their friends and family. Users who wish to send Independence Day stickers won't be able to find any on the app, despite the fact that it offers a ton of stickers. Here is a simple guide on how to get and share Independence Day stickers on WhatsApp after that.

STEP 1

Launch the Google Play Store app on your Android device, then put "WhatsApp Independence Day stickers" in the search field. Although you are free to download and install any app from the search results, we suggest Sticker.ly from SNOW, Inc. because it has a good selection of Independence Day stickers. The app is also available on the App Store for iOS users.

STEP 2

Launch the Sticker.ly app after you've finished installing it, then navigate to the 'For You' section. If you can't find the Independence Day sticker pack there, you can always manually search for Independence Day stickers by clicking on the search icon at the bottom.

STEP 3

Select your preferred pack by tapping on it. A "Add to WhatsApp" button may be found at the bottom of the icon set. This will start the download procedure.

STEP 4

The app will once more ask you if you want to add the Independence Day sticker set to WhatsApp after the download is complete. Once you click "add," the sticker pack will be added to the app.

STEP 5

Open WhatsApp now, navigate to the conversation window, and tap the emoji icon in the lower-left corner. The sticker portion will be visible at the bottom of the screen. You may access the July 4th sticker set you previously downloaded by clicking on it.

Remember that the app is supported by advertisements, so you might have to view some of them before you can download your preferred sticker pack.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

