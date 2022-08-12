WhatsApp New Feature to Give More Control and Power to Group Admins

A new function that would let group administrators approve or reject new members of the group is apparently being developed by WhatsApp. It would be simpler for group administrators to protect their privacy and cut down on spam messages. The function has been seen in WhatsApp for Android beta v2.22.18.9, which is accessible through the Google Play Beta programme, although testers cannot currently access it.

A screenshot of the new option is included in the report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, providing users of the app a preview of what the feature might look like when it launches. In the screenshot, the Approve new participants option can be found in WhatsApp group info's edit group admins menu, which is located at the bottom of the group settings menu. WhatsApp is probably going to include a new part where it will list all of the individuals who are currently requesting to join the group.

Further Information About the Coming Upgrade

The messaging platform is reportedly working on a new feature that will let group admins control who can join the group, according to a report from WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. Once available, the "Approve new participants" option in the WhatsApp group settings will allow group managers to accept or reject incoming requests from users who all want to join a specific group.

The messaging app is rumoured to be releasing the upgrade via the Google Play Beta programme, starting with the Android v2.22.18.9 beta. As it is currently in development, beta testers cannot see the functionality.

The change occurred shortly after the Meta-owned social messaging app unveiled a new privacy feature that enables users to leave WhatsApp groups secretly without informing other members of their exit. Users will be able to leave a group secretly using this functionality, with the exception of the admins. Currently, WhatsApp displays an automatically produced notification whenever a group member leaves. This month, all users will have access to the new feature.