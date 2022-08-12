BSNL Asked by Telecom Minister to Focus on Solving Customer Problems Fast

Telecom Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has asked the state0-run telco, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), to focus on solving its customers' problems. Saying that "Customer is the King", Vaishnaw asked BSNL staff to solve customers as fast as possible. As per an ET Telecom report, speaking with the telco's staff at Villivakkam exchange in Chennai, Vaishnaw, "Now we have to be with our customers. Customer is the King. Whatever problems customers face, they should become our problem, and solve them immediately. Focus on your customers."

In another development, Vaishnaw had asked BSNL to try to reach the 200 million customer mark with the homegrown 4G and 5G rollout. BSNL has been working with local companies to roll out 4G.

Solving customer problems is one sure way to see that customers are not only happy but also recommend the company's services to other users. Because BSNL has the lowest tariffs in the industry, it can definitely make a difference if it can solve customer issues fast. Together, BSNL and MTNL have a market share of 10.21% (TRAI report).

There's still a long way for BSNL to go if it wants to reach the 200 million customer mark. To solve customer problems, the employees of the telco need a push, and that is what the government has been trying to do. Vaishnaw has made it clear to the senior management of BSNL that if the employees don't work, they will be removed from the company through early retirement.

It is a bold statement from the minister which shows that the government is serious about reviving BSNL. The Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package is going to pitch in the revival of BSNL in a big manner. The state-run telco needs to improve metrics in key performance areas and try to lure in customers through excellent marketing campaigns.