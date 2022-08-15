PM Modi Assures 5G Coming Soon to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the citizens of India that 5G is not far away from here. Supporting the 'Made-in-India' technology, PM Modi said that it is the time of India's techade. The Indian government is also focusing on bridging the digital divide that exists between rural and urban India. According to a PTI report, Modi said that with 5G, OFC (Optical Fibre Cables), and semiconductor manufacturing, a revolution is coming through Digital India at the grassroots level.

The PM believes that 5G networks and OFC will affect India positively majorly in three segments - education, health facilities, and change in common man's lives.

In addition, PM Modi said that a lot of talent in India is coming from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as the Digita India initiative and startups grow in India. All the telcos have access to the necessary technology and spectrum for launching 5G networks. Whether that will happen today or later in the month is something we will have to wait and see.