Airtel Brings Two New Prepaid Plans to Fight Off Jio

Bharti Airtel wants to keep users interested in its services. That is why the telco has silently added two new prepaid plans for the users. If you are an Airtel customer, these are two prepaid plans that you must look at once. These plans offer decent value to the consumers. While they are still not as affordable as what you could get from Jio, but then, Airtel takes pride in calling itself the premium player and keeps tariffs higher than its top competitor in the market. Without wasting any more time, let's take a look at the two plans that we are talking about.

Bharti Airtel Two New Prepaid Plans You Can Get Today

The two plans that we are talking about come for Rs 519 and Rs 779. Let's see their overall benefits.

a) Bharti Airtel Rs 519 Plan: With the Rs 519 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel, customers will get 60 days of service and the following freebies - unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and Airtel Thanks benefits which includes free Apollo 24|7 Circle, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. Once the daily data is over, users can continue to consume the internet at 64 Kbps speed.

b) Bharti Airtel Rs 779 Plan: The benefits of the Rs 779 plan are exactly the same as the Rs 519 plan. The only difference is that this plan would come with 90 days of validity.

So with the Rs 519 plan, each GB of data would cost you (Rs 519/90GB) Rs 5.76, and the overall daily cost of using this plan would be (Rs 519/60 days) Rs 8.65.

And, with the Rs 779 plan, each GB of data would cost you (Rs 779/135GB) Rs 5.77, and the overall daily cost of using this plan would be (Rs 779/90 days) Rs 8.65.

Both the plans actually come at an identical cost. Thus, you just need to decide how much you can spend on a given time to take either the shorter validity or, the longer validity option here.